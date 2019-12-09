Steep Theatre Announces Casting For IRONBOUND

Steep Ensemble Member Jonathan Berry returns to Steep to direct Martyna Majok's Ironbound, opening in April. Majok won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Cost of Living. Ironbound received a workshop production in 2014 at Steppenwolf Theatre. Steep Ensemble Member Jonathan Berry has been at the helm of many of the company's most memorable shows, including the recent smash-hit productions of Ike Holter's Red Rex and Simon Stephens' Birdland.

Ironbound will feature Jeffery Freelon, Jr and Steep Company Members Lucy Carapetyan, Joel Reistma, and Brandon Rivera.

Steep's production of Ironbound will mark the first Chicago production of Martyna Majok's work since she won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Cost of Living. "As a company, we've long been a fan of Martyna's work and it's a real privilege to be able to bring her work back to Chicago," said Artistic Director Peter Moore.



For more information call (773) 649-3186 or visit www.steeptheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You