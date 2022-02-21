St. Patrick's Day Cruises, Special Offerings And More Announced To Celebrate The Upcoming Festivities

Chicagoans, rejoice! Arguably one of the best days of the year in Chicago is quickly approaching - St. Patrick's Day, of course! With special cruises down the Chicago River during the river dyeing, to delicious specials throughout Chicagoland, we have rounded up some of the best ways to celebrate the festive holiday this year. High-res photos are available upon request. SlÃ¡inte!

Chicagoans and out of towners are invited to cruise the newly dyed river on Saturday, March 12 with a selection of St. Patrick's Day cruises with City Cruises Chicago! City Cruise's Seadog cruise will be up close and personal to the river dyeing on the morning of March 12, allowing a unique viewpoint unlike anywhere else in the city, all while also providing unforgettable views of the city's architecture down the Chicago River. Boarding for the cruise begins at 7:45am so patrons don't miss out on any of the festivities. Those who would prefer to cruise the lake instead, themed cruises down Lake Michigan will also be available that include Irish-themed menu items such as a Corned Beef special, along with Irish tunes playing and St. Patrick's Day dÃ©cor throughout to keep the party going. To book a cruise today, please click here.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Kennedy Rooftop, fittingly named after the First Irish-Catholic President, JFK. Known for spectacular, unobstructed views of the Chicago skyline from the John Hancock to the Willis Tower, the rooftop boasts both a vibrant ambience and wide variety delicious drinks and dishes to enjoy atop the Hyatt Place Wicker Park. For a limited time, the rooftop is also offering private igloo reservations with special food and drink packages and a rooftop curling rink for a little friendly competition and fun. For more information or to make an igloo reservation, please visit www.kennedyrooftop.com.

Thorn Restaurant Lounge, located inside The Rose Hotel in Rosemont, is offering a classic Rueben special on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 for those traveling in and out of town, with house braised corn beef, sauerkraut, aged swiss, Thousand Island dressing, rye bread, and side of fries; plus their draft beers will all be available to turn green, along with Guinness beers on special for $5 and $8 Irish Car Bombs.

Ocean Prime, located on the iconic corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive on the second level of the LondonHouse at 87 E. Wacker Dr., invites guests to watch the Chicago River dyeing in style on Saturday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open for lunch for one day only with a special Green River Day menu, guests can indulge in a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, seafood and steak entrees, signature cocktails, and a Wine Spectator-honored wine list. For the best views of this year's festivities, guests are encouraged to make a reservation on OpenTable.

North Shore Chicagoans are in luck! Oaken Bistro + Bar will be offering specials perfect for celebrating on Thursday, March 17. Enjoy delicious Stout-Braised Beef Tenderloin Tips with Colcannon Potatoes, Candied Bacon Green Beans, and a variety of drinks on special including Irish Mint Juleps with Propert Twelve Irish Whiskey, Margaritas and Green Draft Beer. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.oakenbistro.com/events/st-patricks-days.

Those looking to celebrate in a completely unique way are invited to check out Puttshack Oakbrook Center! Groups of all sizes can book their St. Patrick's Day tee times now before they sell out! Puttshack is the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience that is perfectly complemented with an array of global food and beverage offerings you and your group can share between games. Friends and families will be surrounded by an all-around high-energy and will allow for plenty room for that Insta selfie. For more information, purchase a gift card, or book your upcoming game, please visit https://www.puttshack.com/find-a-location/oakbrook.

St. Patrick's Day calls for all things festive, and Paper Source offers a wide variety of products to take the celebration to new heights this year. Offering everything from a wide selection of themed greeting cards for those you'll be missing to supplies to get the party going including themed photo props, cocktail napkins and more, Paper Source is a one-stop shop to make the holiday one to remember. To shop the assortment, please visit www.papersource.com.

Luft Balloons is SHAMROCKING Chicago this St. Patrick's Day with a variety of seasonal balloon offerings. For a limited time only, the premier balloon store is offering festive items including rainbow balloons, colorful balloon bouquets, and more. To place an order, Chicagoans can call the storefront directly or visit the Luft Balloons website to schedule a pickup or delivery.

Founded in 2016 by Elaine Frei, Luft Balloons is known for their artistic creations perfect for any occasion, and St. Paddy's Day is no exception. Luft Balloons is open from 8:30a.m. - 3:30p.m. Monday - Saturday and delivery is available 7 days a week.