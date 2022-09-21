Single Tickets on Sale Now for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season

Single tickets are now on sale for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's 25th Anniversary Season. All tickets are available for purchase online at theo-u.com or via phone at 773-939-4101. The company launches single ticket sales on the heels of its silver anniversary celebration in which they also revealed an exciting brand refresh with a new logo and website designed by GriffinWink Advertising.

As is different from previous years, single ticket buyers will operate under a general admission for all non-table seated patrons and the Sunday performance times have been moved to 6 p.m. Single ticket prices start at $35 plus fees for previews and vary between $45-$55 based on performance. Theo Ubique will continue its dinner offerings with custom menus for each show in partnership with a local Evanston restaurant. For single ticket buyers this added option is $30 per person.

The 2022-2023 season will kick-off October 7 with the Midwest Premiere of Refuge, co-created by Satya Jnani Chávez and Andrew Rosendorf. This vibrantly relevant new play with music, combines multiple artistic disciplines to tackle the immigration crisis and an exploration of empathy. The holidays will bring audiences a "Hard Candy Christmas" with Theo's fresh take on the 1970's classic The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, the award-winning musical later adapted into the cult film starring Dolly Parton. Recognizing the company's beloved past with composer Kurt Weil, Artistic Director Fred Anzevino will be at the helm of a musically acoustic, innovative The Threepenny Opera. Closing the season, Theo breathes new life into the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning electrifying rock musical Passing Strange.

Subscriptions will remain available through the first production and offer the best savings, seat options, and ticket flexibility. Packages range from $120-$280 per person and can include the dinner offering add-on. Single tickets and subscriptions may be purchased online 24/7 at theo-u.com or via phone at 773-939-4101 during weekly Box Office hours, Wednesday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the season and all ticketing options visit theo-u.com.

2022-2023 Theo Ubique 25th Anniversary Season

Refuge



Midwest Premiere

Co-Created by Satya Jnani Chávez & Andrew Rosendorf

Translation by Mari Meza-Burgos

Previews: Oct. 7-15 (Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Run: Oct. 17-Nov 13 (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Midwest Premiere! Refuge weaves passionate and driving original music with the charm of artistic puppetry to share a bilingual tale of determination, grit, and hope. Magical realism allows this multidisciplinary play to tackle the immigration crisis through a beautiful, unique lens. Chronicling the harrowing journey of one young Honduran girl as she crosses the US border into the inhospitable, barren land of Texas, Refuge is an exploration of empathy and of America - who we are and who we say we are.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Book by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson

Music and Lyrics by Carol Hall

Based on a story by Larry L. King

Previews: Dec. 2-10 (Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Run: Dec. 12-Jan. 29 (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Please note: No performances Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this bawdy-but-wholesome crowd-pleaser skewers pretension, celebrates life and touches the heartstrings. Miss Mona, the madam of a beloved Texas whorehouse, finds her business suddenly under attack from a television evangelist and local politicians. A raucous, red-blooded, hilarious musical comedy about a "Lil Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place," Whorehouse took Broadway by storm and continues to enthrall audiences worldwide.

The Threepenny Opera

By Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill

In collaboration with Elisabeth Hauptmann

Based on "The Beggar's Opera" by John Gay

English translation by Marc Blitzstein

Previews: March 10-18 (Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Run: March 20-April 30 (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

The Threepenny Opera is a biting satire of the post-war rise of capitalism, wrapped up in Kurt Weill's jazzy score, and the tale of Macheath, a debonair crime lord on the verge of turning his illegal empire into a legitimate business. Songs from Threepenny have become classic standards, including "Pirate Jenny" and most notably, "Mack the Knife," which has been covered by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Buble. Theo's Artistic Director Fred Anzevino will direct this production for our 25th Anniversary Season, in honor of the many Kurt Weill revues that were part of the founding years of the company.

Passing Strange



Book and Lyrics by Stew

Music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald

Created in Collaboration with Annie Dorsen

Previews June 9-16 (Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Run: June 18-July 30 (Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

From singer-songwriter and performance artist Stew comes Passing Strange, a daring musical that takes you on a journey across boundaries of place, identity and theatrical convention. Stew brings us the story of a young bohemian who charts a course for "the real" through sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Loaded with soulful lyrics and overflowing with passion, the show takes us from Black middle-class America to Amsterdam, Berlin and beyond on a journey towards personal and artistic authenticity.

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE

Theo Ubique was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo Ubique by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo Ubique has produced more than 60 shows and won 64 Jeff Awards, having received 154 nominations. The company also earned three After Dark Awards. www.theo-u.com