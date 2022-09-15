Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shattered Globe Theatre is Now Presenting STEW at Theater Wit

Performances run September 9 – October 22, 2022.

Sep. 15, 2022  
Shattered Globe Theatre launches its 2022-23 season with the Chicago premiere of STEW, Zora Howard's Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, directed by Malkia Stampley, playing September 9 - October 22, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets are currently available on at sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

STEW features Ensemble Members Demetra Dee* and Jazzma Pryor* with Velma Austin and Jasmine Cheri Rush.

The Tucker women are up early to prepare an important meal, or at least that's what Mama says. As the day wears on, tensions simmer inside and around Mama's kitchen. Zora Howard's award-winning play, STEW, is a hilarious and haunting drama that explores the unbreakable bond between kinswomen and reveals the power that loss holds over our lives when we refuse to share it with others.

SGT Producing Artistic Director Sandy Shinner comments, "SGT is delighted to introduce award- winning playwright and screenwriter Zora Howard to Chicago audiences with our production of STEW, finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Our entire cast and production team is excited that Ms. Howard continues to be in conversation with us about the play, and will join us in Chicago for several rehearsals. I am equally thrilled to welcome nationally recognized actor, director and producer Malkia Stampley as director of STEW, her first mainstage production in Chicago. The entire artistic team is inspired by her passion for this important play."

The production team includes Sotirios Livaditis (Scenic Designer), Austin Winter (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Persephone Lawrence-Wescott (Props Designer), Zack Berinstein (Composer), Danielle Davis (Assistant Director), JJ Porterfield (Sound Technician), Judy Anderson (Executive Production Manager) Dusty Brown (Production Manager), Johnnie Schleyer (Technical Director), Tina M. Jach* (Stage Manager) and Ayanna Wimberly+ (Assistant Stage Manager).


COVID-19 safety: All patrons at Theater Wit will be required to show proof of full vaccination before they even enter the lobby. Please note that masks are mandatory for all patrons for the entire duration of the performance, except when actively drinking beverages. Visit sgtheatre.org/stew for more information.


