Share a Few Laughs at Metropolis With THE APRIL FEMALE FUNNY FOOLS COMEDY JAM

Comedians Jeanie Doogan, Sally Edwards, Michelle Krajecki, and Katie Meiners share the stage for a night of laughs in The April Female Funny Fools Comedy Jam at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 1, 2020.

It's All Fools' Day at the Comedy Jam and this time it's being taken over by four of Chicago's funniest female stand-up comics all on one stage, all on one night! This show is NOT for women only. These comedians have been making men and women laugh for years so come to Metropolis for our comedy jamming ladies' night.

The April Female Funny Fools Comedy Jam will be at Metropolis Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:30 P.M.

Tickets are $25. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

The April Female Funny Fools Comedy Jam is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include Defending the Caveman (April 9-11), The Baby Boomer Show (April 18), Comedy Dance Chicago (April 23), and An Evening with Pete Lee (May 2).

Metropolis thanks its generous media partner Tribune Media Group. Metropolis is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You