Second Site Unveils 2026 Lineup Featuring THE BEAUTY PROJECT

Chicago-based immersive theatre collective Second Site will present two major projects in 2026, including a live immersive performance series and the release of a digital anthology of original plays written for non-traditional spaces.

In spring 2026, Second Site will present THE BEAUTY PROJECT, an immersive theatrical event combining short plays and beauty demonstrations, with performances in Ravenswood and Bronzeville from March 28 through April 4. The collective has also released SITE LINES, a free digital anthology of original works created for site-specific locations throughout Chicago, now available at SecondSite.org.

Second Site Community Director Jenni Lamb said, “Our performances are unique in that we allow for spaces to be explored through many lenses at once. And so not only will audiences experience pieces by multiple writers in the same show, but attendees will also have a choice in how they experience the performance.” Associate Artist Damon Krometis added, “Every audience member brings a different set of connections and memories to a site. Every site has its own spirit.”

SITE LINES

SITE LINES, curated by Erin Lekovic, is a digital anthology showcasing original plays written for non-traditional spaces across Chicago. The collection allows readers to explore performances originally staged in bedrooms, basements, salons, churches, and museums, accompanied by essays detailing the collective’s collaborative creative process. The anthology is available free of charge, with options to download individual scripts for reading or educational use.

The anthology is organized into four chapters. The first revisits Night Lights, an intimate bedroom performance staged in Lincoln Square in 2013. The second focuses on XV, an immersive production set during a fictional high school reunion in a Ravenswood church basement in 2016. The third documents A Night With You, presented at DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in 2024. The fourth includes plays-in-progress and essays inspired by salon and beauty culture, developed as part of The Beauty Project.

Lekovic said, “I wanted to create Site Lines to celebrate and preserve the vibrant, collaborative work our collective has done over the years. I hope it inspires fellow artists to think about space and theatrical performance in new ways.”

THE BEAUTY PROJECT

THE BEAUTY PROJECT will run from March 28 through April 4, 2026, and is written by Kirsten Baity, Rachel DuBose, Jenni Lamb, and Kylie Ramirez, with direction by Kezia Waters. Additional creative team members will be announced.

Performances will take place on March 28 and March 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Freyja Salon in Ravenswood, located at 4955 N. Damen Avenue, and on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Fourtune House in Bronzeville, located at 4410 S. Cottage Grove Avenue. Tickets will go on sale March 1.

The immersive experience blends live theatre and beauty demonstrations within a spa-like environment, examining ideas of beauty, self-care, identity, and belonging. After six years of development, the project will receive a full production supported by 3Arts and individual donors through a 3AP (3Arts Projects) campaign.

Co-producer and playwright Rachel DuBose said, “We're bringing four playwrights together from various backgrounds to engage in how we disentangle ourselves from the beauty industry through 10-minute plays in two very different settings. But most importantly, we're excited to bring more care and connection to our process, artists, and audience.”

Founded in 2023 by Jenni Lamb, Second Site creates writer-driven, site-inspired work using a collaborative process first developed by Living Room Playmakers. The collective’s artists are based in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and other locations across the country. Second Site’s inaugural production, Wants & Needs, was staged in retail spaces in Chicago and invited audiences to engage with theatrical work while shopping.