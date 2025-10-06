Second City Will Present IMPROVISED FARM LIFE SIMULATOR This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of cozy games like Stardew Valley, Harvest Moon, and Animal Crossing will soon have the chance to step into a live version of that world when Second City presents IMPROVISED FARM LIFE SIMULATOR. Performances will take place on Tuesdays in November—November 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 8:30 p.m.—in Judy’s Beat Lounge at Second City.

About the Show

Improvised Farm Life Simulator is an interactive, themed narrative improv show built around the beloved “farm life simulator” game genre. Audiences will explore an improvised world filled with quests, minigames, and relationships to nurture—all while keeping an eye on those crops. Each performance will feature an entirely new storyline complete with atmospheric background music, character selection moments, and a touch of fantasy.

Creative Team and Cast

The show will be directed by Joseph Belangia and produced by Molly Olson and Henry Olson. The ensemble cast includes Brady Barrow, Cannon Cook, Casey Dillard, Jennie Bodenstein, John Carino, Liam Ryan, Lily Gaddis, Matthew Stiuso, Santiago Batista, Sera Rae Young, Zalia Maya, and Ziv Haikin.