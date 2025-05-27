Sandbox Theatre Collective Will Embark on Six-Month Residency With Green Shirt Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sandbox Theatre Collective has announced the beginning of a six-month residency with Green Shirt Studio starting June 1, 2025. The collective began working with Green Shirt Studio in spring of 2023 during their first New Works Development Workshops and is thrilled to make their long-term relationship official as the first resident theatre company in Green Shirt Studio's history. The partnership promises a co-production in the fall (yet to be announced) as well as exciting events over the next six months that highlight both organizations' artistic talents and communities. A natural fit in artistic values, Green Shirt Studio's mission of making high quality performing arts training accessible for everyone and Sandbox Theatre Collective's non-hierarchical structure offers both communities an opportunity to develop their artistic skills together and create new connections across organizations.

This announcement comes on the heels of Sandbox Theatre Collective's recently wrapped two-pronged fundraising effort, From Seed to Stage, which consisted of an online fundraiser that culminated in a live variety event this past weekend (May 18th, 2025), as a part of their journey to becoming a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The collaboration marks the first residency for both organizations, marking a special milestone in their stories.

Founded in 2022, Sandbox Theatre Collective began as a small group of Chicago artists looking to redefine the structures of theatre the industry had become accustomed to. Over the course of their first few years together, they embraced a non-hierarchical leadership structure, put their focus into new and reimagined works, and created opportunities for as many local artists as possible.

Green Shirt Studio was founded in 2009 with the vision to create a world of courageous, vulnerable, empathetic people empowered to tell their stories well. They offer both a Five Level Meisner Acting Program that offers students complete, specific, step by step technique that demystifies the craft of acting and gives them the tools to successfully tackle any script as well as Specialized Classes that create training opportunities not normally offered in an accessible environment for performers and non-performers alike.

Sandbox Theatre Collective can be found at sandboxtheatrecollective.com, as well as on Instagram (@sandbox_theatre) and on Facebook. Green Shirt Studio and their class offerings can be found at greenshirtstudio.com as well as on Instagram (@greenshirtstudio) and Facebook.

