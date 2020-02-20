SNL's Melissa Villaseñor To Play The Den Theatre in July

Saturday Night Live's Melissa Villaseñor brings her stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for five performances, July 9 - 11, 2020 on The Den's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

Tickets ($25 - $40) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Recommended ages 21+.

Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live. A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent. Melissa has voiced characters for Wreck It Ralph 2, Cartoon Network's OK K.O.!, Fox's American Dad and Family Guy. On camera she most recently filmed episodes for HBO's Crashing and Barry, Fullscreen's Alone Together and, of course, Saturday Night Live. Melissa has been named one of Forbes' "30 Under 30" and Rolling Stone's "50 Funniest People Right Now." She tours nationally headlining clubs and theaters. She will release her second music EP later this year, as well as a book of her art.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You