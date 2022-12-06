Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer.

Dec. 06, 2022  
SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11

Sarah Silverman will return to The Chicago Theatre with her Grow Some Lips tour on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly podcast, the critically acclaimed "The Sarah Silverman Podcast." She can next be seen as the host of TBS' "Stupid Pet Tricks," an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. She recently wrapped production on Netflix's "Maestro," a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. She will star opposite Bradley Cooper as Bernstein's sister Shirley. Other upcoming projects include the indie psychological thriller "Viral," starring alongside Blair Underwood. S'ilverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild-nominated Hulu series "I Love You, America." She continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including "Bob's Burgers."

Tickets to Sarah Silverman's Grow Some Lips tour at The Chicago Theatre will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM CT on Friday, December 9 via www.Ticketmaster.com and at The Chicago Theatre box office.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
voting ends in


Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director Photo
Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces New Artistic Director
The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park's premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today announced that Peter G. Andersen will be joining the company as its new Artistic Director in January 2023. Andersen takes the artistic helm after a nationwide search and will set the stage for the thousands of annual attendees who look to Oak Park Festival Theatre not just for summer Shakespeare in the park but also for new interpretations of classic works year-round. 
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22 Photo
Lifeline Theatre To Present FILLET OF SOLO, January 13- 22
Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater Artistic Director Sharon Evans are pleased to announce the 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre and running in-person January 13–22, 2023.
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble Members Photo
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company Welcomes Three New Ensemble Members
Chicago actors Nick Conrad, Courtney Marie and Reid Henry have joined Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Company. All three were seen in Ghostlight productions this past season.
Ghostlight Ensembles Annual HOLIDAY CABERNET to Return As An In-Person Event This Month Photo
Ghostlight Ensemble's Annual HOLIDAY CABERNET to Return As An In-Person Event This Month
The Holiday Cabernet will return to in-person performances, as Ghostlight Ensemble celebrates the fourth year of this holiday event on Sunday, December 11!

More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP at House of Blues Chicago in MarchPorchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP at House of Blues Chicago in March
December 7, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced Chicago Sings Broadway Pop, its annual fundraising concert, Monday, March 27, 2023 at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber+.
Comedian Nate Bargatze Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in JuneComedian Nate Bargatze Is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in June
December 7, 2022

Comedian Nate Bargatze announced 26 dates for his 2023 THE BE FUNNY TOUR that will include a stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield, IL on June 1, 2023.
Tickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass TheatreTickets On Sale Now For World Premiere Of VILLETTE at Lookingglass Theatre
December 7, 2022

 Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced that tickets are on sale now for the World Premiere of Villette by Sara Gmitter. Adapted from the Charlotte Brontë novel, Villette is a deeply surprising story featuring Brontë's most modern of heroines: a love story, a ghost story, and an adventurous odyssey, revealing and unraveling life's mysteries. 
Pat McGann Comes to The Chicago Theatre in April 2023Pat McGann Comes to The Chicago Theatre in April 2023
December 7, 2022

Comedian Pat McGann will make his debut at The Chicago Theatre – his hometown theater – with Pat McGann: Live at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT. 
The Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILLThe Saint Sebastian Players Presents Lauren Gunderson's THE BOOK OF WILL
December 6, 2022

The Saint Sebastian Players'(SSP) 41st season continues with Lauren Gunderson's comedy/drama The Book of Will. Performances take place February 17–March 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).
share