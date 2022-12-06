SARAH SILVERMAN: GROW SOME LIPS Announced At The Chicago Theatre, February 11

Sarah Silverman will return to The Chicago Theatre with her Grow Some Lips tour on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10:00AM CT.



Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly podcast, the critically acclaimed "The Sarah Silverman Podcast." She can next be seen as the host of TBS' "Stupid Pet Tricks," an expansion of the famous David Letterman late night segment. She recently wrapped production on Netflix's "Maestro," a biopic on the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. She will star opposite Bradley Cooper as Bernstein's sister Shirley. Other upcoming projects include the indie psychological thriller "Viral," starring alongside Blair Underwood. S'ilverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild-nominated Hulu series "I Love You, America." She continues to lend her voice to several animated series, including "Bob's Burgers."



Tickets to Sarah Silverman's Grow Some Lips tour at The Chicago Theatre will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM CT on Friday, December 9 via www.Ticketmaster.com and at The Chicago Theatre box office.