Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal George Theatre Likely to Close in the Coming Weeks

Shows that were forced to move include Late Night Catechism, Skates the Musical, and I Am Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce.

Mar. 19, 2021  
Royal George Theatre Likely to Close in the Coming Weeks

The Royal George Theatre is likely to close as the complex is expected to be sold for redevelopment in the coming weeks, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Producers who had shows set for the venue were told to make other plans for their productions, including Ronnie Marmo, whose show "I Am Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce" was in the cabaret theater at the time of the pandemic shutdown.

"I've been told we have to have all our stuff out by April 11," Marmo said.

Mary Beidler Gearen, one of the producers of the upcoming "Skates the Musical," was told the same thing, in addition to long-term tenant, "Late Night Catechism."

The Royal George was once owned by the Broadway theater-owner Jujamcyn and the Chicago-based Perkins Theatres, but is currently owned by the New York-based Liberty Theatres, LLC.

Read more on The Chicago Tribune.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt
Two Show Day Unisex T-Shirt
I Can't I'm In Rehearsal Sticker

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
DIXIES HAPPY HOUR Announces Fundraiser For Season Of Concern Chicago Photo

DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR Announces Fundraiser For Season Of Concern Chicago

Mary Hollis Inboden Joins Actors Training Centers THE SHOW GOES ON Photo

Mary Hollis Inboden Joins Actors Training Center's THE SHOW GOES ON

Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Brendan Fernandes and Farissa Knox to its Board of Directors Photo

Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Brendan Fernandes and Farissa Knox to its Board of Directors

Chicago Humanities Festival Dives Deep with Series On Free Speech Photo

Chicago Humanities Festival Dives Deep with Series On Free Speech


More Hot Stories For You

  • Original Off Broadway Company of TRIASSIC PARQ: THE MUSICAL to Reunite at Radial Park
  • Colt Coeur Announces Spring Season of 3 New Works: GREY MATTERS, EVERY TIME I FEEL THE SPIRIT & THE DOWAGERS
  • Lincoln Center Activate Announces Anna Deavere Smith Series
  • En Garde Arts Presents A DOZEN DREAMS