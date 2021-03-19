Royal George Theatre Likely to Close in the Coming Weeks

The Royal George Theatre is likely to close as the complex is expected to be sold for redevelopment in the coming weeks, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Producers who had shows set for the venue were told to make other plans for their productions, including Ronnie Marmo, whose show "I Am Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce" was in the cabaret theater at the time of the pandemic shutdown.

"I've been told we have to have all our stuff out by April 11," Marmo said.

Mary Beidler Gearen, one of the producers of the upcoming "Skates the Musical," was told the same thing, in addition to long-term tenant, "Late Night Catechism."

The Royal George was once owned by the Broadway theater-owner Jujamcyn and the Chicago-based Perkins Theatres, but is currently owned by the New York-based Liberty Theatres, LLC.

