Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE Enters Final Performances in Chicago

The Roald Dahl Story Company has entered its final performances for the funny family musical based on Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile.

Following the all-ages, smash-hit productions in the UK, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, the production runs at the historic Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave, in partnership with the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, from January 29 to February 21, 2026.

Following performances in the UK, Chelsea Da Silva plays The Enormous Crocodile with Precious Abimbola as Trunky the Elephant, Jordan Eskeisa as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Ciara Hudson as Roly Poly Bird, Marienella Phillips is featured as Muggle Wump the Monkey and René Francalanza* as Swing.

'For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!’ The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle with his tummy rumbling … Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute. From Trunky the Elephant to Muggle Wump the Monkey, get to know the menagerie of creative puppets in the U.S. premiere tour of this smash U.K.-hit production. You’ll go from the jungle into outer space and back again, just in time for a wild dance party!

