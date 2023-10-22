Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

The production runs through November 12.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 3 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA
Review Roundup: James Monroe Iglehart Leads Pre-Broadway Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDER Photo 4 Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD

Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

“Anythin is possible”…..

This is the premise of Brigadoon, the current production by Music Theater Works at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Lerner and Loewe’s 1947 musical about the mythical Scottish village is given new life by director and board member Sasha Gerritson. Brigadoon is not an oft performed musical but it is a visit worth retaking. The simple set design by Ann Davis – a wonderful “stone” bridge with fair amounts of fog – leaves no doubt as to the magic and mystery of this village and its citizens. The subtle but effective lighting by Andrew Meyers adds to the mystical aura of Brigadoon. Jazmin Aurora Medina’s ethereal costume designs really captured the heritage of Scotland. The orchestra under the direction of Micahel McBride filled the theater with the lush score.

The story centers around two New Yorkers, Tommy Albright (Conor Jordan in his MTW debut) and his buddy Jeff Douglas (Zachary Linnert in his MTW debut), Fiona MacLaren (Sarah Obert), the beautiful Brigadoon villager Tommy falls in love with and the ready for anything Meg Brockie (Madison Kauffman) who, unsuccessfully, tries to seduce Jeff. The day Tommy and Jeff arrive, the village is preparing for the marriage of Fiona’s sister Jean (Susannah Harvey) to Charlie Dalrymple (Luke Nowakowski). The villagers are celebrating with the exception of heartbroken Harry Beaton (Will Leonard) who has been in love with Jean. Tommy and Jeff discover the secret of Brigadoon in the MacLaren’s family Bible. Fiona takes Tommy and Jeff to talk to Mr. Lundie (Timothy Wolf) to explain the miracle that is Brigadoon. The disappearance of the village only to return every hundred years is to protect the citizens from the evils of the world. If any one of the villagers leaves, Brigadoon will disappear into the mist forever. However, if a stranger wants to stay, it must be because that person loves someone from Brigadoon enough to give up everything and stay with that person because if you love deeply, anything is possible.

As the wedding comes to an end and everyone is dancing and celebrating, as Harry is dancing with Jean, he kisses her. The townspeople are horrified and Harry tells them he is leaving Brigadoon and they will all disappear. A chase ensues to stop Harry. He trips over Jeff’s foot, falls and hits his head on a rock and passes away. Later Jeff confesses this to Tommy and says he feels nothing because he knows it’s a dream. Tommy is not sure if it’s a dream or reality and because of that, he parts ways with Fiona and returns to New York with Jeff. Four months later, Jeff and Tommy are in a bar in New York City discussing what happened in Scotland. Tommy has been engaged to Jane (Delaney Ashton) for quite a while but keeps putting off the wedding.

When Jane starts a conversation with Tommy, Jeff leaves. He is still unsure if Brigadoon was a dream or reality. While Jane is talking to Tommy, some her words bring back memories of Fiona. Tommy realizes he loves Fiona and must go back to Brigadoon. He calls Jeff and they leave New York. Back in Scotland, at the spot where Brigadoon stood, Tommy begins to doubt the reality until they hear the voices of the Brigadoon villagers singing. Mr. Lundie appears in his sleepwear and a huge smile spreads across his face as he reiterates to Tommy that when you love someone deeply anything is possible. Tommy and Fiona are reunited and as they start across the bridge, Tommy looks back at Jeff and they wave goodbye.

Lerner and Loewe wrote a beautiful story centering on a mythical place but ultimately, about true love and what it takes to find it and what it takes to keep it. Tommy asks the question “why do you have to lose something before you find out what it really means”. A timeless question. If you would like to be transported back to the golden age of musicals, MTW’s Brigadoon is what you are looking for. Your imagination will carry you along on the visit. Enjoy the journey.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Mercury Theater Chicago Photo
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Mercury Theater Chicago

Mercury’s YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is a Halloween treat with many classic musical comedy tricks.

2
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works Photo
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works

Discover the magic of BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works with exclusive photos and video footage. Step into the enchanting world of this beloved musical and get a sneak peek of the captivating performances and stunning visuals. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the timeless story brought to life on stage.

3
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present Tracy Letts THE MINUTES Photo
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present Tracy Letts' THE MINUTES

Don't miss Tracy Letts' scathing and hilarious dark comedy 'The Minutes' at The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood. This play about small-town politics is a must-see for theater enthusiasts. Get your tickets now!

4
Hold On To The Sounds Of Summer With SAIL ON A Tribute To The Music Of The Beach Boys Photo
Hold On To The Sounds Of Summer With SAIL ON A Tribute To The Music Of The Beach Boys

Rotary Rocks Raue Center Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. with Sail On, the ultimate tribute to the music of The Beach Boys. Performing all of the classic hits, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the soundtrack to an Endless Summer, live and in rich detail.

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Marrio... Tina St. Angelo Wetzel">(read more about this author)

Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley TheatreReview: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts CentreReview: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Review: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander TheatreReview: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander Theatre
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, ILReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
ComedySportz in Chicago ComedySportz
iO Theater (10/06-11/25)
Lucha Teotl in Chicago Lucha Teotl
Goodman Theatre - Owen Theatre (9/29-10/29)
Imagine U: Frida Libre in Chicago Imagine U: Frida Libre
JOSEPHINE LOUIS THEATER (10/20-11/05)
Stomp in Chicago Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
The Rocky Horror Show in Chicago The Rocky Horror Show
The Edge Theater (10/28-11/05)
Island Party Hut's Fall Fest on The Riverwalk: Hayrides on the River & More in Chicago Island Party Hut's Fall Fest on The Riverwalk: Hayrides on the River & More
Island Party Hut (between Lake Shore Drive and Columbus on the Riverwalk) (9/30-10/28)
Gloria Gaynor in Chicago Gloria Gaynor
Arcada Theatre (11/03-11/03)
“WINTER WONDERLAND” in Chicago “WINTER WONDERLAND”
Harold Washington Cultural Center (12/09-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You