Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Postpones THE AGITATORS

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

In this unprecedented moment, as we all grieve the tremendous loss of art that our city is experiencing, your friends at Remy Bumppo want to remind you that theatre will remain vitally important -- not only for the human connection it offers, but also for the inspiration, the comfort, and the deeper meaning it provides. Throughout history, humans have turned to theatre to help understand themselves and the world. No matter the difficulty we face as a society, theatre has always provided perspective and compassion.



But, for the moment, we must press pause, so to speak.



Due to the CDC's new recommendations regarding COVID-19 and with the utmost concern for the safety and health of our artists, patrons, and staff, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming production of The Agitators by Mat Smart, originally scheduled to begin performances on April 30.



We expect that this postponement will be a temporary one, and we are committed to bringing this production and its immensely important message of friendship and sacrifice to all of you later in 2020.



All reservations for The Agitators will be honored for future performances, and our staff will reach out to ticket holders as soon as we are able to confirm when those performances will take place. We ask that anyone with a reservation please wait to hear from us -- we will reach out to you as soon as we can to reschedule.



Additionally, we have suspended normal daily operations at our administrative office. However, our staff is working remotely, checking voicemail and email regularly. Please reach out to us at 773.244.8119 or info@remybumppo.org with any questions, concerns, or just to say hello! All messages will be returned within 24 hours. We will continue to update you with new information as it becomes available, or please check our website, https://www.remybumppo.org/covid-19-update/.



So, take a breath, take a moment, and know that theatre will return in the future. There is so much more "think theatre" full of dazzling language, sparkling ideas, and stirring emotion to share with you.



We wish you all the best in these trying times. Thank you for being a part of the Remy Bumppo community.





