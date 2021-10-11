Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Announces 2022 Season

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, under the new artistic leadership of Marti Lyons, will welcome audiences back to the theatre after almost two years with two plays starting in March of 2022. Both plays will be performed at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

"In my first season as Artistic Director of Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, I am thrilled to share two plays that are near to my heart; PASSAGE by Christopher Chen and THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion," says Artistic Director Marti Lyons, "PASSAGE, by Obie Award winner Christopher Chen, is a kaleidoscopic examination of power loosely inspired by E.M. Forster's A Passage to India. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING, Joan Didion's adaptation of her book by the same name, chronicles Didon's foray into grief after a year of unimaginable loss and examines how the mind bends when it refuses to break."

Executive Director Margaret McCloskey speaks to her excitement of Remy Bumppo's return to the stage: "After so many months of not having live theater, it is a profound joy to announce this beautiful season alongside our new Artistic Director Marti Lyons. These two shows are a reflection of all that has transpired in the last year and half -- a stoppage of time, a reckoning with the injustice of our world, the senselessness of abject loss. Art has always provided a path for understanding and a place to practice compassion, and these plays embody the core of Remy Bumppo's commitment to big ideas and stirring emotion."

From March 2 through April 10, 2022, Remy Bumppo will be producing the Chicago premiere of Christopher Chen's PASSAGE directed by Kaiser Ahmed. Inspired by E.M. Forster's A Passage to India, PASSAGE will leave you on the edge of your seat as the personal and political drama unfolds.

Remy Bumppo's 2022 Season will conclude with THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion from April 27 through June 5, 2022. Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent, THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING is a raw, stupefyingly personal account of loss and an honest depiction of grief.

"These two plays examine what it means to be a stranger in a strange land. Whether literal or metaphorical, the characters in these works are thrown into a new landscape and must brave an unfamiliar landscape in order to survive," says Lyons, "After the last 18 months, who amongst us cannot relate to this hardship? These works, both adaptive and urgent, are based in the past but resonate fiercely with the present. The Core Ensemble and I cannot wait to be back onstage with PASSAGE and THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING."

"Remy Bumppo is coming back. It is impossible to communicate how earnestly, desperately, and enthusiastically happy I am to say that. We have survived, and we have so much to share with audiences across Chicago," says McCloskey.

All productions in Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's season will be performed at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Visit RemyBumppo.org for more information on subscriptions and single ticket sales.