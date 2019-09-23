Raven Theatre Dedicates The Sally & Mark Schwartz Stage

Raven Theatre announces its intimate West Stage has been renamed "The Sally & Mark Schwartz Stage" in honor of donors Sally and Mark Schwartz. Through the Schwartz's generous support, Raven has replaced all 56 seats and updated the theater's technical equipment, along with other improvements. The space was officially dedicated during a ceremony on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Comments Raven Board President John Clum, "Thanks to the generosity of Mark and Sally Schwartz, our West Stage, now The Sally & Mark Schwartz Stage is an attractive, comfortable playhouse that is technically 'state of the art.' We are deeply grateful to Mark and Sally for this wonderful gift."

Sally and Mark Schwartz are longtime supporters of Raven Theatre, where Sally has served on the board since 2013. Sally is a graduate of the University of Michigan Law School and retired as the Assistant General Counsel at Ford Motor Company, where she was responsible for legal aspects of buying and selling businesses, purchasing and real estate. Mark attended Columbia Law School and was part of Owens-Illinois before becoming the President and CEO of Fortune Personnel Consultants of Detroit, which placed lawyers nationally and internationally.

Sally was active in the Business Law Section of the American Bar Association, serving as the chair of its Pro Bono Committee. In 1998, she cofounded Community Legal Resources (now Michigan Community Resources), serving as its first chair and as a board member until 2012. The organization provides pro bono legal services from major Michigan law firms and other professional services and organizational assistance to non-profits throughout Michigan. Since moving to Chicago in 2012, Sally and Mark have continued giving back to the community. Sally is on the board of The Clare Charitable Foundation, which provides scholarships to Clare employees and their children. Mark volunteers with the Mended Hearts Program at Northwestern Hospital and is a member of the Resident Advisory Council at The Clare.

PHOTO CREDIT: (left to right) Raven Theatre Artistic Director Cody Estle with Sally and Mark Schwartz. Photo by Timmy Samuel.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You