Raven Theatre Announces COLD TOWN/HOTLINE: A Chicago Holiday Story

Raven Theatre is pleased to announce the world premiere of the heartwarming comedy COLD TOWN/HOTLINE: A Chicago Holiday Story, written and directed by Eli Newell, playing November 30 - December 22, 2019 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Friday, December 6 at 7:30 pm.

December, 1983. Five volunteers have come together to answer calls for a hotline created to help fellow Chicagoans cope with the holiday blues. But with a record-breaking cold front sweeping across Chicago, these good samaritans are forced to hunker down for a long night together. When an unexpected visitor bursts through the doors, everyone must work to embody the season's most valuable lessons and transform their humble hotline into a home for the holidays.

Comments writer/director Eli Newell, "Culturally speaking, the holidays are a time of joy. But, for many, they can be really difficult. For me, this reality of contrasting holiday experiences has inspired conversation, humor and complication around this idea that 'it's better to give than to receive.' It takes a lot of courage to ask for help, especially during a season of giving. I'm excited to present this little world of a hotline in 1983 Chicago, which is very much a character unto itself, and to expand that world into something broader, funnier and more adventurous than it might seem on first glance. And I'm thrilled to partner with Raven Theatre to bring a different sort of holiday play to the Edgewater community."

The production team includes Milo Bue (scenic design), Gianna Charron (costume design), Seth Torres (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Lynn Baber (casting director), Cole von Glahn (artistic producer), Harley Kirchhoff (assistant director) and Megan Gray (stage manager).

PHOTO CREDIT: (pictured) Eli Newell, playwright/director of Raven Theatre's world premiere of COLD TOWN/HOTLINE: A Chicago Holiday Story. Photo by Joe Mazza/Brave Lux.





