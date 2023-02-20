Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp

If your children will be on Spring Break during the last week of March, you may be wondering how you'll help fill their free time. One fantastic idea is to enroll them in Raue Center School For The Arts' Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini-Camp!

Three sessions will be offered during this 3-day camp from March 28 - 30, 2023. Sessions will be available for ages 6-8, 8-12, and 13 & up!

Adventure Guild will transport students to new worlds and teach them the theatre arts. They'll fight monsters, solve traps, and cast spells! They'll save the realm, all while building the tools of a young artist. An epic path lies before them - will they join us?

This terrific mini-camp is geared towards young wizards and warriors who enjoy Fortnite, Dungeons & Dragons, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, and/or World of Warcraft.

The cost per child is only $75 for one day or $180 for all three days ($60/day). RaueNOW members enjoy a 25% discount, so the final cost would be $56.25 for one day or $45/day to attend all three. Just $135 total!

The sessions for ages 6-8 and 8-12 will begin at 9 am and end at Noon. The 13 & up session will begin at 2:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Drop-off begins 30 minutes prior to the start of the sessions.

Raue Center School for the Arts (RCSA) provides classes in a wide variety of disciplines for students of all ages (18 months old to adult). Students enjoy a selection of group classes, workshops, and masterclasses with industry professionals. Let your star shine with RCSA On Stage! production workshops. There are so many ways to risk, explore, and create at Raue Center!

Risk. Explore. Create. Visit www.rauecenter.org/education/ for more information on enrollment, and financial aid. For specific questions regarding enrollment, email rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.