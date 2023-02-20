Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp

Adventure Guild will transport students to new worlds and teach them the theatre arts.  They'll fight monsters, solve traps, and cast spells!

Feb. 20, 2023  

Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp

If your children will be on Spring Break during the last week of March, you may be wondering how you'll help fill their free time. One fantastic idea is to enroll them in Raue Center School For The Arts' Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini-Camp!

Three sessions will be offered during this 3-day camp from March 28 - 30, 2023. Sessions will be available for ages 6-8, 8-12, and 13 & up!

Adventure Guild will transport students to new worlds and teach them the theatre arts. They'll fight monsters, solve traps, and cast spells! They'll save the realm, all while building the tools of a young artist. An epic path lies before them - will they join us?

This terrific mini-camp is geared towards young wizards and warriors who enjoy Fortnite, Dungeons & Dragons, Harry Potter, Stranger Things, and/or World of Warcraft.

The cost per child is only $75 for one day or $180 for all three days ($60/day). RaueNOW members enjoy a 25% discount, so the final cost would be $56.25 for one day or $45/day to attend all three. Just $135 total!

The sessions for ages 6-8 and 8-12 will begin at 9 am and end at Noon. The 13 & up session will begin at 2:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. Drop-off begins 30 minutes prior to the start of the sessions.

Raue Center School for the Arts (RCSA) provides classes in a wide variety of disciplines for students of all ages (18 months old to adult). Students enjoy a selection of group classes, workshops, and masterclasses with industry professionals. Let your star shine with RCSA On Stage! production workshops. There are so many ways to risk, explore, and create at Raue Center!

Risk. Explore. Create. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226031®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rauecenter.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/education/ for more information on enrollment, and financial aid. For specific questions regarding enrollment, email rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.




Video: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe Theatre Photo
Video: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe Theatre
Shattered Globe Theatre continues its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. See a video clip from the production below!
Chicago Philharmonic to Present Ryan Speedo Green In Concert In October Photo
Chicago Philharmonic to Present Ryan Speedo Green In Concert In October
The Chicago Philharmonic Society will welcome two-time Grammy Award winning bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in a concert showcasing selections from opera and musical theater, one night only; Saturday, October 14 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.
Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Get a first look at Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.
Photos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Companys MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE Photo
Photos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Company's MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE
The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) is continuing their fourth season with the world premiere of the musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, written and composed by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Miranda: A War-Torn Fable runs February 17 – March 4, 2023 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19HOT DISH! Debuts at The Den Theatre, March 19
February 20, 2023

Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, is coming to The Den Theater on March 19, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Jill Hopkins, a Chicago broadcaster, host of the WBEZ Making Beyonce podcast, DJ, writer, musician, storyteller and the Media and Civic Events Producer at the Metro. 
Raue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini CampRaue Center School For The Arts Launches New Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini Camp
February 20, 2023

If your children will be on Spring Break during the last week of March, you may be wondering how you'll help fill their free time. One fantastic idea is to enroll them in Raue Center School For The Arts' Adventure Guild Spring Break Mini-Camp!
Photos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
February 20, 2023

Get a first look at Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.
Photos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Company's MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLEPhotos: First Look at Impostors Theatre Company's MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE
February 19, 2023

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) is continuing their fourth season with the world premiere of the musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, written and composed by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Miranda: A War-Torn Fable runs February 17 – March 4, 2023 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13Two-Part Annual Commemoration Of Clarence Darrow To Take Place Monday, March 13
February 17, 2023

In May 1898, woodworkers at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, entered into a strike. Famed attorney Clarence Darrow later successfully argued in favor of union members accused of conspiracy. On the anniversary of Darrow's death – March 13 - and the 125th anniversary of the case, the Woodworkers' Conspiracy Case will be discussed, along with current union issues.
share