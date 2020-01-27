Raue Center For The Arts Will Host Special Fundraising Event STARGAZERS BALL: THE LOVE BOAT

Raue Center For The Arts invites you to come onboard! Raue Center has announced a special fundraising event perfect for Valentine's Day! Stargazers Ball: The Love Boat will leave port at 6 p.m. on February 15, 2020.

"Ahoy! Join Raue Center's Love Boat crew for a fundraising adventure on February 15, 2020," says Project Co-Chair, John Jacobsen. "Create your own romance and celebrate Valentine's Day weekend while helping support our youth programming," he continues. "Step on board for food, drinks, music and fun at an event you won't want to miss. Anchors away!"

Stargazers Ball: The Love Boat will be held at Raue Center's historic theater in downtown Crystal Lake, which will be transformed into a cruise ship for the evening. Attendees are encouraged to don their cocktail attire to join Raue Center for a night of adventure and romance with refreshing drink specials including a mai tai, sangria and an Italian margarita, as well as delicious small plates from True Cuisine.

Stargazers Ball: The Love Boat will also feature a silent auction with exciting items including a Hawaiian basket that includes amazing keepsakes, coffee and macadamia nuts; a luggage set; Coach purses; a Family Entertainment basket; an Alex and Ani bracelet; a Downtown Crystal Lake basket and much more! Guests will also be able to dance the night away with music provided by The Moods, Sierra White and Jody's House (unplugged).

Award-winning recording and performing artists The Moods have been entertaining audiences across the country and abroad since 1995. The three-piece group known for their vocal stylings is dedicated to the fine art of harmony and choreography. The Moods have performed with and opened for such major talents as The Temptations, The Spinners, Mary Wells, Bernie Mac, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Stylistics, The Impressions, The Chi-Lites and more.

White is a Chicago cabaret artist and a favorite of Raue Center's in-house professional theater company, Williams Street Repertory! Featuring artists like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, White delivers beautiful classic standards with her own sweet and cheeky flair.

Jody's House is a group of musicians spanning generations and genres. With an authentic sound, Jody's House livens event and bring smiles to audiences. Their music spans from the 1970s to now, with a focus on what has become known as the "yacht rock" feel. More than a novelty, it is musical bliss, with rhythms and harmonies that will have audiences moving and singing along.

"I am thrilled with the work that has gone into making this event fun and creative," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "I applaud the Raue Center Board members who have joined the committee including John Jacobsen, Luanne Flavin, Michelle Nowland, Ravelle Schere, Stacey McInerney, Sandra Pierce, Chuck Stevens, Rich Naponelli, Steve Szalaj and Bill Schmiel, and have generously given their time to throw an amazing fundraiser!"

Tickets are $100 per person before February 3, 2020 and $125 per person after February 3, 2020. Tickets include food catered from True Cuisine, an open bar, themed activities, entertainment and much more! Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

Stargazers Ball: The Love Boat helps to raise funds for Raue Center's operational needs for programs like Mission Imagination, their arts outreach program, and WSRep. This special fundraising event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors Countryside Flower Shop & Garden Center, Nicor, McHenry County College, Phoenix Woodworking Corp., Stryker and Willow Springs Foundation. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.





