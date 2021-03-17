Raue Center Announces 2021-22 Season

Raue Center For The Arts has shared a sneak peek of its 2021 - 2022 season! From Grammy Award winners and National Tours to hit tributes and holiday traditions, Raue Center's upcoming season brings something to the stage for everyone to enjoy in downtown Crystal Lake. More programming will be announced soon! Subscribe to Raue Center's email newsletter for the most up to date information on the 2021 - 2022 season.

"We are so excited to start the process of reopening again with a focus on the Fall of 2021. This season will mark our 20th anniversary and we cannot wait to welcome our community back into this Historic theater for some amazing entertainment," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "With restrictions in place, we will be ensuring that the space is safe for all audiences and artists alike."

Raue Center kicks off the season by bringing a crowd favorite that never disappoints, ABBA MANIA. The world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert returns to Raue Center on October 29th. ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live and ABBA MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects.

Up next, Raue Center for the Arts presents Rotary "Rocks the Raue" featuring, "Night Fever" - The Bee Gees Tribute. On November 6th, put on your white suits and get ready to help fundraise for The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers with the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, "Night Fever" includes songs from "To Love Somebody", "I Started A Joke", "Jive Talking", "More Than A Woman", "Nite Fever", "You Should Be Dancing", "Tragedy", "Stayin' Alive", and many more.

November continues to bring the hits as Amy Grant brings her much anticipated concert to Raue Center on November 7th. Rescheduled twice due to the ongoing global pandemic, the Grammy Award-Winning crossover favorite will finally take Raue's stage again! Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.

Ready for more? On November 13th, Colin Mochrie (of Whose Line Is It, Anyway?) presents HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis Featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci. From the brilliant minds of Improv Legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, slide-splitting show where 20 volunteers are hypnotized on stage, whittled down to five of the best who do improv scenes with Colin Mochrie WHILE THEY ARE STILL UNDER HYPNOSIS. What can possibly go wrong? Come and see for yourself!

MasterChef Junior LIVE! is coming to Raue Center for the Arts on a newly rescheduled date, November 20th. Due to popular demand, this high-energy, interactive stage production is extending its tour to new U.S markets in 2021 bringing the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will finally make their Raue Center debut on December 10th. Celebrate the holidays this year with Elgin Symphony Holiday Spectacular at Raue Center For The Arts! The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience. From start to finish - the ESO brings world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of the big city.

Raue Center for the Arts' popular fundraiser, "Stargazers" is also on the list of rescheduled events. This annual fundraiser is scheduled for September and is sure to be a night filled with delicious bites, tasty cocktails, silent auction and entertainment!

Popular Raue Center programs including Lucy's Comedy and GreenRoom Improv will continue to bring the laughs in 2021 and Raue's in-house professional theater company, Williams Street Repertory will be announcing the rescheduled dates for their productions, "Always...Patsy Cline", "An Act of God", "Native Gardens", and "Matilda the Musical."

During the pandemic, Sage Studio, Raue Center's in-house education, found tremendous success in offering virtual classes and will continue to offer a variety of classes in acting and musical theater. This spring, Sage Studio will be producing a virtual Theatre Fest featuring three shows that students will rehearse and record for virtual viewing in the end of May.

Another successful venture launched during the pandemic is Raue's new monthly series, "Our Voices, Our Town." As one of the 86 groups to receive a Healing Illinois grant, "Our Voices Our Town" aims to create community-centered, inclusive, and safe spaces to talk, learn and grow by presenting the work of artists, local community leaders, and national activists as they explore racial justice through the medium of the arts.

Tickets are now on sale to RaueNOW members and will be available to the public on March 19th. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or over the phone via the Box Office at 815.356.9212.