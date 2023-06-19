Rate Center to Host 5th Annual 6X6 PROJECT Art Auction and Reception This Month

Raue Center For The Arts will host its fifth annual 6x6 Project Art Auction and Reception June 24, 2023 from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Artists of all ages and abilities were invited to participate in the fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6” x 6” canvases.

“This is a wonderful fundraiser because it gets people involved on a variety of levels,” says 6x6 Project Co-Chair, Michelle Nowland. “There are many talented people in our community from all walks of life.”

“In these five years, there have been over 300 artists contributing over 780 individual works of art to support Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts. Each year, more artists get involved and the art just keeps getting better and better,” Nowland adds. “The artwork is uploaded to an auction site and the bidding is all done online. This allows for anyone, local or not, to bid on these mini works of original art and we ship to winning bidders free of charge.”



These mini-masterpieces are now available for viewing and bidding on Auctria.com or at https://charityauction.bid/6x6project2023 You can also see the canvases in person on display in mini-mosaics installed in various locations in Crystal Lake and Woodstock including, Countryside Nursery, Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock, and of course Raue Center For The Arts.

"I think that this year's artworks include some of the very best that have ever gone up for auction,” says Raue Center’s development manager, James Knight. “I expect that many of them will become involved in heated bidding wars."

Online bidding closes at 8pm on June 24, 2023 after the public reception and gallery viewing at Raue Center. Admission is free and open to the public. Artists and the community are invited to attend the reception to view the art in a mosaic installation featuring all submissions. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts (and the artists) in our community! All proceeds of the 6x6 Project will benefit Raue Center’s education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have enriched the lives of over 250,000 children in the local community since 2001. 6x6 Project fundraiser has raised over $65,000 to date since its inaugural season.

The 5th Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of sponsors Loretta Rosenmayer, Miller Verchota, and Willow Springs Charitable Trust. For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center’s educational programs, please visit Click Here or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional showcase theater named for its benefactor—Lucille Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theater, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region’s citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.