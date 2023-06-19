Rate Center to Host 5th Annual 6X6 PROJECT Art Auction and Reception This Month

Artists were invited to participate by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6” x 6” canvases.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chi Photo 2 Video: Ryan McCartan Sings 'Something's Coming' From WEST SIDE STORY
Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago Photo 3 Cast Revealed For ROCK OF AGES at Mercury Theater Chicago
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look Photo 4 Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Extended at the Goodman; Get a Behind the Scenes Look

Rate Center to Host 5th Annual 6X6 PROJECT Art Auction and Reception This Month

Raue Center For The Arts will host its fifth annual 6x6 Project Art Auction and Reception June 24, 2023 from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Artists of all ages and abilities were invited to participate in the fundraiser and online art auction/exhibition by creating original works of art, in a variety of mediums, on 6” x 6” canvases.

“This is a wonderful fundraiser because it gets people involved on a variety of levels,” says 6x6 Project Co-Chair, Michelle Nowland. “There are many talented people in our community from all walks of life.”

“In these five years, there have been over 300 artists contributing over 780 individual works of art to support Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts. Each year, more artists get involved and the art just keeps getting better and better,” Nowland adds.  “The artwork is uploaded to an auction site and the bidding is all done online. This allows for anyone, local or not, to bid on these mini works of original art and we ship to winning bidders free of charge.”


These mini-masterpieces are now available for viewing and bidding on Auctria.com or at https://charityauction.bid/6x6project2023 You can also see the canvases in person on display in mini-mosaics installed in various locations in Crystal Lake and Woodstock including, Countryside Nursery, Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock, and of course Raue Center For The Arts.

"I think that this year's artworks include some of the very best that have ever gone up for auction,” says Raue Center’s development manager, James Knight. “I expect that many of them will become involved in heated bidding wars."

Online bidding closes at 8pm on June 24, 2023 after the public reception and gallery viewing at Raue Center. Admission is free and open to the public.  Artists and the community are invited to attend the reception to view the art in a mosaic installation featuring all submissions. Don’t miss this opportunity to support the arts (and the artists) in our community! All proceeds of the 6x6 Project will benefit Raue Center’s education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have enriched the lives of over 250,000 children in the local community since 2001. 6x6 Project fundraiser has raised over $65,000 to date since its inaugural season.

The 5th Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of sponsors Loretta Rosenmayer, Miller Verchota, and Willow Springs Charitable Trust. For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center’s educational programs, please visit Click Here or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional showcase theater named for its benefactor—Lucille Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theater, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region’s citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.

 

 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Jackalope Theatres World Premiere of PRETTY SHAHID Has Been Canceled Photo
Jackalope Theatre's World Premiere of PRETTY SHAHID Has Been Canceled

Jackalope Theatre Company has announced it has canceled their world premiere production of Pretty Shahid, scheduled for June 16 - July 23, written by company member Omer Abbas Salem, directed by Sophiyaa Nayar, with associate direction by company member Nadya Naumaan. Ticket holders for Pretty Shahid will be contacted with refund options.

2
Review: LUCY AND CHARLIES HONEYMOON at Lookingglass Theatre Company Photo
Review: LUCY AND CHARLIE'S HONEYMOON at Lookingglass Theatre Company

Lucy and Charlie are Asian American newlyweds on that “Vigilante Sh*t” (to borrow from Taylor Swift) in Matthew C. Yee’s premiere musical LUCY AND CHARLIE’S HONEYMOON.

3
Raue Centers 3rd Annual Outdoor Series Arts On The Green Returns With David Sarkis And Fri Photo
Raue Center's 3rd Annual Outdoor Series Arts On The Green Returns With David Sarkis And Friends

Raue Center's 3rd Annual Arts On The Green kicks off its 2023 summer outdoor season with David Sarkis & Friends with special guest Katherine Hines Saturday, July 8 @ 7pm

4
Charlie Berens: GOOD OLD FASHIONED TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre, September 9 Photo
Charlie Berens: GOOD OLD FASHIONED TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre, September 9

The Den Theatre today announced Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour, featuring two stand-up performances on Saturday September 9, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Forever Simon and Garfunkel
Raue Center For The Arts (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
CIBC Theatre (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Memorial Opera House (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tony n' Tina's Wedding
The iO Theater (6/23-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Kill A Mockingbird
CIBC Theatre (8/08-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You