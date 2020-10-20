Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ramsey Lewis Presents Exclusive Concert Experience BACK TO THE ROOTS

Back to the Roots will be presented on Saturday October 31 1PM ET.

Oct. 20, 2020  

GRAMMY Award-winning pianist and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis presents an exclusive concert experience Saturday October 31 - Back To The Roots. For this performance Ramsey revisits his classic 1971 Cadet record Back To The Roots as well as artists that have influenced him.

The "Saturday Salon" takes place on the last Saturday of every month and features a 60-minute performance at 1:00 PM Central Time. At a time when the power of music and art can serve as a unifying force, Ramsey Lewis is looking to reignite the fire and power that can only come from a connection between the musician and the audience.

A portion of the proceeds from each performance benefits The Jazz Foundation of America. The JFA is one of the leading non-profit organizations focused on aiding jazz musicians in this international time of need. Tickets are $20 and available at stageit.com/JanetLewis/89118



