ROCK OF AGES to be Presented at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plug in, turn it up, and come feel the noise at Metropolis with an evening of exhilarating power ballads and radical rock anthems! Nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Rock of Ages will take you back to the decade of decadence when everything was larger than life, including the hairstyles.

Directed by three-time Jeff Award winning Director, Derek Van Barham (Kokandy Productions), this rock n' roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy on the iconic Sunset Strip is threatened when developers plan to turn the legendary music venue, The Bourbon Room, into just another corporate abyss.

Will the renegade rockers hold on to that feeling, or will it be the final countdown? Featuring the electrifying Rock n' Roll smash hits that defined a decade from bands like Styx, Whitesnake, Pat Benatar, Poison and Twisted Sister, this racy, high-energy romp takes you on an intoxicating journey back to the 1980s when rock, neon, and spandex reigned supreme.

Tickets range from $24 for students to $45. Previews begin May 1, 2025, opens May 3, 2025, and closes May 25, 2025.

The production's run will feature various theme nights: Ladies '80s Night with fun drink specials on 5/8, 5/17, and 5/22. Moms Wanna Rock with Buy One, Get One Free tickets for the performance on Mother's Day, 5/11. Costume Nights on 5/9, 5/16, and 5/23 where the patron with the best '80s get-up will receive a Rock of Ages/Metropolis swag bag.

With plenty of free parking, more than a dozen dining options, and the Metra UP-NW line within just two blocks away from our front doors, the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre makes for an fun, easy, and memorable night out, no matter where you're coming from.

Comments