Quincy Symphony Orchestra Will Broadcast Concerts on WGEM in May

Music lovers have a rare opportunity to experience the Quincy Symphony Orchestra & Chorus in their own home as the organization partners with WGEM-TV to broadcast three concerts in May. The programs will air at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 23, and 30th.

Each broadcast will be a compilation of musical highlights from previous seasons, specifically curated by QSO Music Director Bruce Briney. The Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Youth Chorus will be featured on the broadcasts. Highlights include a sampling of the QSOA's world premieres, including "Song of the Harp" written by former QSO Conductor Thom Ritter George, "Ignite!" by St. Louis composer Stephanie Berg, and John Muehleisen' s "A Psalm of Life" commissioned in 2014 to honor chorus conductor Phyllis Robertson's 25th Anniversary season. Programs will also feature excerpts of the Symphony's performances with guest artists, including former Quincyans Emily Hart on oboe and Claire Happel on harp. The mix of styles will range from symphonic masterworks by Brahms and Shostakovich to pops from the Broadway hits "The King and I" and "The Music Man."

Due to the current health crisis, the organization had to cancel the final concerts of their 2019-20 season. The broadcasts of past concert excerpts are a way to connect with symphony patrons and music lovers.

"Music has the power to uplift and encourage people in so many ways," said QSOA General Manager Jane Polett. "Even though we can't gather together to perform live, I'm so happy WGEM has made it possible for us to offer this gift of music to the entire region, including folks who must be home alone and those in rural areas with limited internet access. It will be a pleasure to share these musical moments with the community.

Viewers within 70-miles of Quincy will be able to view the concerts. Broadcast will also be available on WGEM-FM radio.

"Hundreds of local musicians who participated in the concerts, along with thousands of audience members, will enjoy the memories of these Great Performances. By making the performances available, the QSOA and WGEM are responding to the current environment in a unique way that allows new audiences to experience free concerts in their own homes," Polett said.

The QSOA is grateful for WGEM's support as well as concert sponsors Mercantile Bank, Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu and Mitchell, LLP and the Anonymous Fund of the Community Foundation. They are also appreciative of season sponsors Knapheide Manufacturing Company, Blessing Health System, Illinois Arts Council Agency and the community at large.

Though these events are free to the public, the QSOA needs financial support to continue programming while the musicians must remain off stage. To donate to the QSOA, visit www.qsoa.org/support-us/





