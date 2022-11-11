Porchlight Music Theatre's Spring 2023 Youth Classes Open For Registration November 14

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department has announced the return of its Youth Classes this spring, February 12 - May 7, 2023 with classes going on sale Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Youth classes are designed to teach young actors musical theatre skills from basics to advanced while enabling students to also learn life skills such as effective communication and building self-esteem. Classes are held at the Holtschneider Performance Center at the DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St. Tuition is $250 - $650 based on the class level with payment plans and scholarships available for all youth programming. For specific questions regarding classes and registration, please email Porchlight Education Director Rebeccah Singer at rebeccah@porchlightmusictheatre.org. For general class information and registration, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Porchlight Music Theatre is Chicago's only organization dedicated to music theatre to offer these classes to young students. All classes end in a final performance for family and friends in the audience.

As Chicago's home for music theatre, Porchlight believes in the power of studying theatre to build self-confidence, creative thinking and opening all to be more empathetic and caring humans. Youth classes, with professional actors as instructors, teach basics to advanced skills in all areas of music theatre performance: dance, music and acting. Courses are designed to build sequentially, with the youngest actors focusing on foundations and the most advanced young artists creating a more complete production. Young artists are welcome to join at any stage. Class levels are repeatable as each season features new songs, ensembles and final performances.

The spring 2023 Youth Class schedule includes:

Mini Musicals

Ages 4 - 6 years old

February 12 - May 7 (no class April 9)

Sundays, 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $250

Budding actors join Porchlight each week for songs, games, making new friends and having a blast on stage. The youngest students stretch their theatre muscles as they create an original musical story with dance moves, props, and songs to share with family and friends on the last day of class at a performance.

Broadway Basics

Ages 7 - 10 years old

February 11 - May 6 (no class April 8)

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $400

Enter the world of music, drama, dance, writing and more while practicing teamwork, communication and problem-solving. Young performers will be introduced to their actor tools, with plenty of time for playing games and making new friends. At the end of the session, families and friends may join Porchlight for a final performance to celebrate all your young actors' work.

Music Theatre Bootcamp

Ages 11 - 13 years old

February 11 - May 5 (no class April 8)

Saturdays, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $500

Intermediate actors build on the basics to learn about building an ensemble, singing in harmony and creating more challenging characters. Actors will write their own story paired with musical theatre classics and new hits to share with family and friends at the end of the term.

Advanced Music Theatre Performance

Ages 14 - 17 years old

February 12 - May 7 (no class April 9)

Sundays, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $650

Our most advanced actors tackle challenging choreography, music and scene study to create a final showcase that highlights both ensemble and individual work. Actors will receive additional master classes and pre-professional training to round out their skills.

NOTE: All class content, dates, times, etc. are subject to change. For the most up to date information, please visit https://porchlightmusictheatre.org/youth-classes/.

Porchlight Music Theatre's Youth Programs serve those ages 4 - 17 years old and are grounded in the power of the American art form of music theatre to tell stories and inspire confidence and a love of the arts. The Engagement Programs deepen audience connection to the art, artists and the community.

Porchlight Music Theatre, now in its 28th season, is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals, supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago's most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the "Chicago Style."

Porchlight's history over the last 27 years includes more than 70 mainstage works with 15 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight's commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company's many honors include 178 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 49 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 15 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards and has been honored with seven awards in this tier to date including Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies (2019) and Best Production-Revue for Blues in the Night (2022).

Through the global pandemic, Porchlight emerged as one of Chicago's leaders in virtual programming, quickly launching a host of free offerings like Sondheim @ 90 Roundtables, Movie Musical Mondays, Porchlight by Request: Command Performances and WPMT: Classic Musicals from the Golden Age of Radio. In 2021, Porchlight launched its annual summer series, Broadway in your Backyard, performing at parks and venues throughout the city.