Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department to Launch Two New Hobbyist Programs

The new programs offered include Broadway Choir Popup and more.
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is launching new hobbyist programs beginning this spring and running through the fall at 4200 W. Diversey Ave.
Broadway Choir Popup with Dr. Michael McBride and Movie Musical Dance Popup with Britta Schlicht are offered for all ages and registration is now available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.
“We have received numerous requests for programming where people can celebrate music theatre and socialize as well,” said Director of Education Rebeccah Singer. “Our two new programs do just this, encouraging all to come together to sing and dance with two of Chicago’s favorite professional artists.”
The new programs offered include:
With Dr. Michael McBride, music director of TITANIQUE
April 14 - October 11
4200 W. Diversey Ave. South Studio
$50 per 90-minute session
PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/hobbyist-programs/
Attendees will join Porchlight and other music theatre-loving singers for an evening or weekend day of singing Broadway’s best ensemble and choral numbers in a welcoming and fun social atmosphere. No experience required.
Broadway Choir Popup’s season includes:
“Song of Purple Summer” from Spring Awakening
Monday, April 14 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.
“Sunday” from Sunday in the Park with George
Saturday, May 10 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.
“Seize the Day” from Newsies
Monday, Sept. 15 – 7 – 8:30 p.m.
“Seasons of Love” from Rent
Saturday, Oct. 11 – 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
With Britta Schlicht
May 22 - October 25
4200 W. Diversey Ave. South Studio
$50 per 90-minute session
PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/hobbyist-programs/
Grab a friend or just your dancing shoes and get ready to join the chorus line. All those at Movie Musical Dance Popup will be learning choreography from iconic movie musical numbers and spending 90 minutes centerstage. No experience or special dancewear required.
Movie Musical Dance Popup’s season includes:
Hairspray
Thursday, May 2 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Mamma Mia!
Saturday, June 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m
Chicago
Thursday, Sept. 25 from 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Mary Poppins
Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
