Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department to Launch Two New Hobbyist Programs

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is launching new hobbyist programs beginning this spring and running through the fall at 4200 W. Diversey Ave.

Broadway Choir Popup with Dr. Michael McBride and Movie Musical Dance Popup with Britta Schlicht are offered for all ages and registration is now available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

“We have received numerous requests for programming where people can celebrate music theatre and socialize as well,” said Director of Education Rebeccah Singer. “Our two new programs do just this, encouraging all to come together to sing and dance with two of Chicago’s favorite professional artists.”

The new programs offered include:

Broadway Choir Popup

With Dr. Michael McBride, music director of TITANIQUE

April 14 - October 11

4200 W. Diversey Ave. South Studio

$50 per 90-minute session

PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/hobbyist-programs/

Attendees will join Porchlight and other music theatre-loving singers for an evening or weekend day of singing Broadway’s best ensemble and choral numbers in a welcoming and fun social atmosphere. No experience required.

Broadway Choir Popup’s season includes:

“Song of Purple Summer” from Spring Awakening

Monday, April 14 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

“Sunday” from Sunday in the Park with George

Saturday, May 10 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

“Seize the Day” from Newsies

Monday, Sept. 15 – 7 – 8:30 p.m.

“Seasons of Love” from Rent

Saturday, Oct. 11 – 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Movie Musical Dance Popup

With Britta Schlicht

May 22 - October 25

4200 W. Diversey Ave. South Studio

$50 per 90-minute session

PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/hobbyist-programs/

Grab a friend or just your dancing shoes and get ready to join the chorus line. All those at Movie Musical Dance Popup will be learning choreography from iconic movie musical numbers and spending 90 minutes centerstage. No experience or special dancewear required.

Movie Musical Dance Popup’s season includes:

Hairspray

Thursday, May 2 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia!

Saturday, June 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m

Chicago

Thursday, Sept. 25 from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Mary Poppins

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

