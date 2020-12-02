Porchlight Music Theatre Partners With Hershey Felder For TCHAIKOVSKY

Porchlight Music Theatre is partnerning with Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence on its next live streaming production: Tchaikovsky starring Hershey Felder as famed composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and premiering Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. CST.

Tickets for Felder's one-man show are $55 per household and are available for purchase at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. This production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations including Porchlight Music Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and include the live broadcast and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). The broadcast will also be available for latecomers to purchase through the week of "on demand" access. Viewing access for all ends Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

Debuting during the holiday season, Tchaikovsky is based on Felder's original Our Great Tchaikovsky and now has an extended focus on The Nutcracker ballet.

This Live from Florence production of Hershey Felder, Tchaikovsky is directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, and based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay. The production team includes Felder (production design); DeCarli Live Film Company (film production and live editing); Erik Carstensen (live broadcast and sound design production); Meghan Maiya (historical and biographical research); Isabelle Gerbe (costumes and hair) and Pierre Gerbe (scenic construction).

Ticket holders will receive their live stream link Friday, Dec. 18, via the email used to register for the event. The performance may be streamed from a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.

