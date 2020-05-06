PlayMakers Laboratory Goes Online With THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: House Par-Tay

PlayMakers Laboratory is taking its signature revue online with That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay, featuring a creative line-up of stories written by elementary school students, adapted and performed by professional actors and directed by Artistic Director Brandon Cloyd. Streaming will begin Monday, May 11, 2020 via Patreon, with a new line-up released every Monday. Tickets ($3 for a one-week pass) will go on sale Friday, May 8, 2020 at playmakerslab.org.

The cast includes Kaylyn Carter, Brandon Cloyd, Mariana Green, Aissa Guerra, Nick Hart, Cedar Larson, Nic Park and Rachel Wilson. The production team includes Cedar Larson (production manager).

That's Weird, Grandma: House Par-Tay will include stories from PML's "Submit Your Story Challenge," which encourages students from across the nation to submit stories from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit playmakerslab.org/education.

Now in its 19th year, That's Weird, Grandma features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.





