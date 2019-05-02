Physical Theater Festival Chicago Expands to Ten Days

Physical Theater Festival Chicago, back for its sixth season, announced exciting schedule updates today, including the additions of:

A new show, also Physical Festival Chicago's first-ever off-site production:Eventide, a beautiful circus theater show by 3AM Theatre (New York/ Puerto Rico) featuring a former Cirque du Soleil performer and a former Martha Graham company soloist, Wednesday and Thursday, June 5 and 6 at 9 p.m. at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Wicker Park.

A second added show: Tic Tac Tock, a musical clown show in French and English by Mrs. Flower (Belgium, U.K.), Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m., presented by The Nora Project, a Chicago-based nonprofit that sparks friendships between children and their peers with disabilities. Experience sensory friendly, inclusive live theater for children of all abilities and their families. This event is free with a suggested donation to The Nora Project.

Speaking of family friendly: Physical Festival Theater Chicago's first Sitter Sunday performance is Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. Parents, bring your kids, ages potty trained and up, then leave them in the hands of teaching staff from Willow Tree Child Care, for free, while you and your spouse enjoy a one-hour performance of the hit Danish comedy Next Door.

The initial line up for the always-entertaining Scratch Night, Tuesday, June 4 at 9 p.m., boasting emerging and veteran Chicago physical theater artists performing new and more experimental short works.

International Touring Talk, a free industry panel on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Learn as artists from Walkabout Theater and India's Guild of the Goat and presenters from Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Chicago Park District discuss the ins and outs of touring Chicago-made work internationally and nationally.

The launch of online registration for a series of workshops taught by acclaimed internationally renowned artists, from Make 'Em Laugh - Comedy and The Human Body with Out of Balanz from Denmark, to The Pleasure of Playing with Brazilian clown Angela de Castro.

All told, physical theater acts and artists from Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Puerto Rico, India, the U.K. and Chicago promise to wow audiences for 10 consecutive days of "theater that moves you."

Physical Theater Festival Chicago runs May 31-June 9, 2019. Festival passes ($50 and $65) and single tickets ($15-$20) are on sale at physicalfestival.com.

All events, except Eventide, take place at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Note: With the addition of Tic Tac Tock on June 9, Physical Theater Festival Chicago is now a 10-day event.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You