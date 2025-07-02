Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, is presenting its 50th Anniversary production of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, TWELFTH NIGHT. See photos!

Directed by Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, TWELFTH NIGHT runs July 5 - August 16, 2025, with previews July 1 - 3, 2025.

Viola, separated from her twin Sebastian, dresses as a boy and works for the Duke Orsino, whom she falls in love with. Orsino is in love with the Countess Olivia, and sends Viola to court her for him, but Olivia falls for Viola instead. Sebastian arrives, causing a flood of mistaken identity, and marries Olivia. Viola then reveals she is a girl and marries Orsino.



