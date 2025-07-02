 tracking pixel
Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre

Directed by Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, TWELFTH NIGHT runs July 5 - August 16, 2025.

By: Jul. 02, 2025
The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, is presenting its 50th Anniversary production of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, TWELFTH NIGHT. See photos!

Directed by Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, TWELFTH NIGHT runs July 5 - August 16, 2025, with previews July 1 - 3, 2025. 

Viola, separated from her twin Sebastian, dresses as a boy and works for the Duke Orsino, whom she falls in love with. Orsino is in love with the Countess Olivia, and sends Viola to court her for him, but Olivia falls for Viola instead. Sebastian arrives, causing a flood of mistaken identity, and marries Olivia. Viola then reveals she is a girl and marries Orsino. 
 

Photo credit: Josh Darr

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Elijah Newman

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Julia Rowley, Kevin Theis

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
J Cody Hunt, Kevin Theis, Elijah Newman

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Jensen Knudsen, J Cody Hunt, Elijah Newman

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Ama Kuwonu, Evan Ozer

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Ama Kuwonu, Evan Ozer, Elijah Newman

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Ama Kuwonu, J Cody Hunt

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
J Cody Hunt, Kevin Theis, Josh Carpenter, Kason Chesky

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Julia Rowley, Kason Chesky, Kevin Theis, J Cody Hunt

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Julia Rowley, Madison Kiernan, Josh Carpenter, Kason Chesky, Elijah Newman

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Kason Chesky, Elijah Newman, Kevin Theis, J Cody Hunt, Evan Ozer, Julia Rowley, Madison Kiernan, Nathan Hile, Ama Kuwonu

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Kevin Theis, Ama Kuwonu, Nathan Hile, Kason Chesky

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Kevin Theis, J Cody Hunt

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT at Oak Park Festival Theatre
Josh Carpente



