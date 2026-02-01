Photos: Redtwist Theatre's CONFEDERATES

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning Redtwist Theatre’s Confederates is now playing through March 8, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Check out photos from the production!

The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. with a total running time of 100 minutes with no intermission.

Sandra is an accomplished professor, comfortable in her position until a racist cartoon is nailed to her office door; Sara is a slave in the Deep South, fighting for her freedom and spying for the union as the nation is pulled into Civil War. Despite the century between them, both women raise their voice against the institutions of racism and misogyny that hold them back. Dominique Morriseau’s (author of Detroit ’67 and Skeleton Crew) Confederates leaps through time to trace the identities of these two Black American women and the truths that bond them.

The Confederates cast includes Monique Marshaun(Sandra); Shenise Brown (Sara); Makari Robinson-McNeese (Abner/Malik); Madelyn Loehr (Missy Sue/Candice); Toccara Castleman (Luanne/Jade) and Hannah McCaulley (US Missy Sue/Candice).

The Confederates production team includes Aaron Reese Boseman (director); Sofie Schmeltzer (stage manager); Jasmine Robertson (asst. director); Marquecia Jordan (costume designer); Nick Barletson (props designer); Dee Etti-Williams (sound designer); Kevin Rolfs (scenic designer); Dusty Brown (executive artistic director/technical director); Quinn Chisenhall (lighting designer) and Greg Geffrard (intimacy/violence designer).

Check out photos from the production here!

Photo Credit: Aaron Reese Boseman



Monique Marshaun

Makari Robinson-McNeese

Makari Robinson-McNeese and Shenise Brown

Madelyn Loehr and Monique Marshaun

Shenise Brown

Shenise Brown and Toccara Castleman

Toccara Castleman and Monique Marshaun

Madelyn Loehr and Shenise Brown

Madelyn Loehr, Monique Marshaun and Makari Robinson-McNeese

Shenise Brown and Monique Marshaun