Full Cast Set for THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the full company of the "musical within a comedy," The Drowsy Chaperone, onstage March 6-April 19, 2026. Theo invites audiences to settle in as a die-hard musical fan drops the needle on his favorite cast album. With glitz and glamour, the show bursts into hilarious chaos-complete with showgirls, gangsters, mistaken identities, and one very tipsy chaperone. Theo's cabaret space will transform this typically large-scale musical into a cozy, intimate, up-close experience. Audiences will be inches away from the tap-dancing, the physical comedy, and the soaring music that earned the original Broadway production five Tony Awards.

Theo welcomes the return of multi-hyphenate artists L. Walter Stearns (he/him) to direct and Eugene Dizon (he/him) to music direct the delightful ensemble musical. Stearns and Dizon are no strangers to Theo having teamed up to lead the creative effort of the Jeff nominated A Little Night Music which concluded Theo's 2023-2024 season. Jeff award-winning choreographer Jenna Schoppe (she/her; Tell Me on a Sunday, Sondheim Tribute Revue, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) also returns to Theo with Britta Schlict (she/her) as Assistant Choreographer. Becca Holloway (she/her) will assistant direct.

The company will feature several Theo debuts including Chicago icon Steve McDonagh (he/him) as Man in Chair. McDonagh has been seen on Chicago stages including The Goodman, Porchlight Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare and Music Theatre Works. As celebrity chef, he is Season One winner of Next Food Network Star, co-host of Party Line with The Hearty Boys and co-author of "Talk With Your Mouth Full" and "The New Old Bar."

Joining McDonagh, will be another Chicagoland favorite Colette Todd (she/her), returning to Theo in the title role as The Drowsy Chaperone. Todd was most recently seen at Theo in Diana and as Desiree Armfeldt her Jeff award-winning performance of A Little Night Music. Also leading the cast in their Theo debuts are Trey Plutnicki (he/him) as Robert Martin and Kelsey MacDonald (she/her) as Janet Van De Graaff, the betrothed couple to be. Darian Goulding (he/him) will make his Theo debut in the role of the charming, melodramatic, and hilarious seducer, Aldolpho.

Theo audiences will recognize several members of the cast including Jenny Rudnick (she/her; A Little Night Music, Grey Gardens) as Mrs. Tottendale, Peter Ruger (he/him, anything with respect; A Little Night Music, Baked! The Musical, Once Upon a Mattress) as Underling, Kevin Chlapecka (he/him; Urinetown) as George, Luiza Vitucci (she/her; Tell Me on a Sunday, The Threepenny Opera) as Kitty, and Reginald Hemphill (he/him; Urinetown) as Mr. Feldzieg. Adding to the showstopping cast are Jimmy Hogan (he/him) as Gangster One, Chase Wheaton-Werle (he/him) as Gangster Two, and Lena Simone (she/her) as Trix, the Aviatrix.

Completing the company of actors are Genevieve Corkery (she/her; Superintendent at select performances, understudy Mrs. Tottendale, The Drowsy Chaperone and Trix, the Aviatrix), Chloe Venner (she/her; Superintendent at select performances, understudy Janet Van De Graaff and Kitty), Eldon Warner-Soriano (he/him; Superintendent at select performances, understudy Aldolpho, Gangsters), and Cameron Graber (he/him; Superintendent at select performances, understudy Man in Chair an Feldzeig).

Theo's intimate cabaret space will once again be transformed by the talents of the design team including set design by multi Jeff Award-winner Bob Knuth (he/him), lighting design by Ellie Fay (she/her; TL;DR: Thelma Louise, Dyke Remix, Tell Me on a Sunday), costume design by Nick Cochran (he/they), hair and wigs by Mark Park (anything with respect; Urinetown), properties design by Ab Rieve (they/them; Tell Me on a Sunday, TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix), sound design by Anna Jackson (she/her), and fight and intimacy direction by Katherine Coyl (they/them).

The technical staff is led by Theo's Production Director Carl Herzog (he/they), Stage Manager Mags Sowell (she/her; Urinetown) and Assistant Stage Manager Camille Foss (they/she/any) with Technical Director Josiah Tennent (they/them), and season Production Electrician Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him).