Cast Set for OUT HERE World Premiere at Court Theatre

Court Theatre will present the new musical, Out Here. Directed by Chay Yew, this charming and bold take on the American kitchen sink drama brings Court’s 2025/26 season to a conclusion. This production will run April 10 – May 10, 2026 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave.

The cast of Out Here includes Becca Ayers (Dawn); Cliff Chamberlain (Brian); Ellie Duffey (Cleo); Alex Goodrich (Martin); Z Mowry (Jet); Amanda Pulcini (Gina); and Bethany Thomas (Robin).

The creative team includes Christie Chiles Twillie (Music Supervisor); Breon Arzell (Movement Director); Andrew Boyce and Lauren M. Nichols (Co-Scenic Designers); Christine Pascual (Costume Designer); Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer); Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design); David J. Levin (Production Dramaturg); Becca McCracken, CSA (Director of Casting and Artist Cultivation), with Celeste M. Cooper (Associate Casting Director); Katrina Herrmann (Production Stage Manager); and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Dawn has a house, a husband, and a family, but she wants more. She wants her ex-girlfriend, Robin. She wants nothing to change and she wants everything to change, and she wants to control all the terms. As she’s caught between what’s been and what’s next, Dawn must learn to reimagine her expectations, harmonize with loved ones, and trust the process. If she can do all that, she might just learn a new song. Strikingly original, Out Here explores the unexpected freedom in relinquishing control, and how, sometimes, you have to break something apart to create something better.

Life happens outside of your comfort zone. Out Here is a courageous new musical, developed through an extended and dynamic collaboration between Court Theatre and the Neubauer Collegium at the University of Chicago. Audiences will have the rare opportunity to be the first to experience this fresh and intimate look at a family reconfiguring itself and rediscovering joy.

Led by acclaimed director Chay Yew, making his Court debut, Out Here arrives as a bold, innovative work that invites Chicago audiences to be among the very first to witness its evolution—bringing the 2025/26 season to a joyous conclusion.