 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera

The production runs February 1 through 15.

By: Feb. 01, 2026
COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image

Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2025/26 season continues with Mozart’s sparkling romantic comedy Così fan tutte, on stage February 1 – 15, 2026.

Mozart’s most psychologically complex comedy comes to Lyric in a glamorous 1930s seaside setting where love becomes the ultimate experiment. Music Director Enrique Mazzola conducts a stellar ensemble led by rising stars Jacquelyn Stucker in her Lyric debut, Cecilia Molinari in her U.S. and Lyric debuts, Anthony León in his Lyric debut, and Ryan Opera Center alumnus Ian Rucker. They’re joined by longtime Lyric favorites Ana María Martínez and Rod Gilfry. Roy Rallo directs this stylish production, originally conceived by the late Michael Cavanagh.

We hope audiences can join us for this sun-soaked battle of the sexes — where matters of the heart rarely go according to plan. From sublime arias to razor-sharp wit to deep pathos, Così fan tutte proves that when it comes to love, everyone’s playing games.

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Jacquelyn Stucker, Anthony León, Ian Rucker, and Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Anthony León

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ana María Martínez

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ana María Martínez, Jacquelyn Stucker, and Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Anthony León, Ian Rucker, and The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Jacquelyn Stucker and Anthony León

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Cecilia Molinari and Ian Rucker

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Jacquelyn Stucker and Anthony León

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ana María Martínez, Jacquelyn Stucker, and Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ian Rucker, Rod Gilfry, and Anthony León

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Jacquelyn Stucker and Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Rod Gilfry

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Cecilia Molinari

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ana María Martínez and Rod Gilfry

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ian Rucker, Cecilia Molinari, Jacquelyn Stucker, and Anthony León

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ian Rucker and Jacquelyn Stucker

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ana María Martínez

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Anthony León, Ian Rucker and The Company

COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera Image
Ian Rucker


Don't Miss a Chicago News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos