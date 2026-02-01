COSÌ FAN TUTTE to Open Sunday at Chicago's Lyric Opera

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Opera of Chicago’s 2025/26 season continues with Mozart’s sparkling romantic comedy Così fan tutte, on stage February 1 – 15, 2026.

Mozart’s most psychologically complex comedy comes to Lyric in a glamorous 1930s seaside setting where love becomes the ultimate experiment. Music Director Enrique Mazzola conducts a stellar ensemble led by rising stars Jacquelyn Stucker in her Lyric debut, Cecilia Molinari in her U.S. and Lyric debuts, Anthony León in his Lyric debut, and Ryan Opera Center alumnus Ian Rucker. They’re joined by longtime Lyric favorites Ana María Martínez and Rod Gilfry. Roy Rallo directs this stylish production, originally conceived by the late Michael Cavanagh.

We hope audiences can join us for this sun-soaked battle of the sexes — where matters of the heart rarely go according to plan. From sublime arias to razor-sharp wit to deep pathos, Così fan tutte proves that when it comes to love, everyone’s playing games.



