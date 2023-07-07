Photos: Porchlight's BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD Concert Series Kicks Off At Portage Park

The revue features songs from Funny Girl, Guys and Dolls, Mary Poppins, Grease, RENT, Hairspray, Aladdin and others.
Porchlight Music Theatre’s free summer concert series Broadway in your Backyard starring Broadway veterans and recent Porchlight “New Faces,” now in its third year, is now playing through August 8, as part of Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and Comcast and Xfinity. For more information go to Click Here. See photos from the show!
This 60-minute concert, held in parks throughout Chicago, includes favorite Chicago music theatre performers singing some of the best loved hits from the Broadway songbook including songs from Funny Girl, Guys and Dolls, Mary Poppins, Grease, RENT, Hairspray, Aladdin and others. Broadway in your Backyard is suitable for all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor concerts.
Broadway in your Backyard 2023, as part of Night Out in the Parks, is FREE and open to the public. Performances scheduled include:
Seneca Playlot Park, 220 E. Chicago Ave.
Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.
Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.
Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Rd.
Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m.
South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. Shore Dr.
Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m.
Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.
Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m.
Washington Park, 5531 S. King Dr.
Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m.
Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave.
Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m.
Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St.
Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.
Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.
Schreiber Playground Park, 1552 W. Schreiber Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
Note: Performances, performers and dates subject to change.
Photo Credit: Porchlight Music Theatre
Lorenzo Rush Jr
Justin Akira Kono, Lydia Burke, Desiree Gonzalez, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Adrian Aguilar and Michael Weber
Lorenzo Rush Jr and Adrian Aguilar
Desiree Gonzalez, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Adrian Aguilar and Lydia Burke
Justin Akira Kono, Desiree Gonzalez, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Lydia Burke and Adrian Aguilar
Desiree Gonzalez, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Lydia Burke and Adrian Aguilar
Desiree Gonzalez and Lydia Burke
Justin Akira Kono, Desiree Gonzalez, Lorenzo Rush Jr, Adrian Aguilar and Lydia Burke
