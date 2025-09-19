Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre Celebrates Leslie Uggams at its ICONS Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre launched its 31st season with the ICONS GALA: Celebrating Leslie Uggams, Sunday, Sept. 14 at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago at Water Tower Place. See photos here!

The more than 135 guests of Porchlight’s deluxe brunch special event, directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, music directed by Linda Madonia and co-hosted by Weber and Broadway veteran Kenny Ingram, raised more than $200,000 that supported Porchlight’s mission of celebrating the past, present and future of music theatre through its artistic, educational and community programming.

Attendees saw multi-award winner Leslie Uggams, in-person, accept the 2025 ICON Award and join WGN’s Paul Lisnek in a one-on-one interview. In addition, the festive afternoon included performances highlighting Ms. Uggams’ incredible career and the presentation of the 2025 Luminary Award for Exemplary Leadership and Support of Music Theatre to philanthropists Brenda and James Grusecki.

The brunch special event began with Board Chair Brandon John Harrington and Board Co-Treasurer Sue Suchy welcoming the guests. Harrington while greeting attendees said, “This afternoon we’ll honor two extraordinary and long-time champions of the arts, education and, of course, Porchlight, Brenda and Jim Grusecki. And as if that isn’t enough, we’ll also recognize and celebrate the spectacular career of our 2025 ICON, Broadway, film, recording and television star Leslie Uggams.” Suchy added before introducing Artistic Director Michael Weber, “Today we will reflect on this past season with gratitude, as we look forward to Porchlight’s exciting future and the new season to come.”



Weber set the stage for what would