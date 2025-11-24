Photos: Oil Lamp Theater’s IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Runs Through December 28

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oil Lamp Theater will present IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, adapted by Joe Landry and directed by Lauren Katz, through December 28 at 1723 Glenview Road. The production will run approximately two hours including intermission.

Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m., with additional performances on December 3 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., December 10 at 7:30 p.m., and December 17 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. An understudy performance will be held on December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The production stages Frank Capra’s story as a live radio broadcast set in Oil Lamp’s WBFR studio, employing classic foley techniques. The narrative follows George Bailey as he confronts hardship and receives guidance from Clarence, an angel who leads him through a reexamination of his life and impact on the Bedford Falls community.

CAST

The cast includes Rami Halabi (Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood), Corey L. Mills (foley artist), Halli Morgan (Lana Sherwood), Carolyn Plurad (Sally Applewhite), Nathaniel Thomas (Jake Laurents), and Chase Wheaton-Werle (Freddie Filmore). Understudies include Marley Doakes (foley artist), Luke Hernandez (Jake Laurents), Elijah J. Jones (Freddie Filmore), Daria Koon (Lana Sherwood), Megan Erin Lai (Sally Applewhite), and Ben Weiss (Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood).

PRODUCTION TEAM

The creative team includes Lauren Katz (director), Aaron Kahn (music supervisor), Connor Windle (stage manager), Taylor Pfenning (costume designer), Greg Korak (technical director), Hannah Wien (lighting designer), Trent Jones (props designer/scenic artist), and Alex Trinh (sound designer).

ABOUT JOE LANDRY

Joe Landry’s plays have been produced nationally and internationally. His titles include It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Vintage Hitchcock, Meet Me in St. Louis, War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast, A Christmas Carol, The Wicked Stage, Reefer Madness, Numb, and Hitchcocked!. His works are published by Playscripts/Broadway Licensing and Concord. Landry attended Playwrights Horizons/NYU and has taught playwriting at Sacred Heart University.

ABOUT LAUREN KATZ

Lauren Katz is a director and educator whose previous Oil Lamp credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes and Mary’s Wedding. Her work includes productions with Babes With Blades, Highland Park Players, Dunes Summer Theatre, Beverly Theatre Guild, Strawdog Theatre, Haven, About Face Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Victory Gardens Theatre, and Writers Theatre. She is the Education + Engagement Producer at Steppenwolf.

ABOUT AARON KAHN

Aaron Kahn is a voice teacher and music director based in Chicago. His credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes at Oil Lamp, Fugitive Songs (Stagedoor Manor), A Little Night Music (Theo Ubique), The Producers (Music Theater Works), Rent: School Edition (Glenbrook South), and Spring Awakening (Four Chairs Theater).

TICKETING INFORMATION

Preview tickets are $30 and regular-run tickets are $55. More information is available at OilLampTheater.org.

OIL LAMP THEATER’S 2026 SEASON

Oil Lamp Theater has announced its 2026 season at 1723 Glenview Road. The lineup includes:

THE OUTSIDER – January 23–February 22, 2026

POOR BEHAVIOR – April 10–May 10, 2026

THE LAST FIVE YEARS – June 5–July 5, 2026

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE – August 14–September 13, 2026

DIAL M FOR MURDER – October 2–November 1, 2026

ABOUT OIL LAMP THEATER’S SPARK CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Oil Lamp Theater recently opened the SPARK CENTER at 1009 Waukegan Road, featuring two studios and office space that support education programs and rehearsals. The center offers summer camps, youth and adult education, and serves as a creative hub for Oil Lamp’s productions. More information is available at OilLampTheater.org/spark-center.

Photo Credit: Gosia Matuszewska

