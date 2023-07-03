Photos: Judy Greer & More Celebrate Opening Night Of ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre

Marking Arrington’s playwrighting debut, Another Marriage will play through July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of ensemble member Kate Arrington’s unconventional love story Another Marriage, directed by ensemble member Terry Kinney. See photos from inside opening night.
Marking Arrington’s playwrighting debut, Another Marriage will play through July 23, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s stunning new in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.The press opening is Sunday, June 25 at 6 pm.
Another Marriage features ensemble members Ian Barford (The Minutes, Linda Vista, August: Osage County) and Caroline Neff (Let the Right One In, Airline Highway, Linda Vista) with Judy Greer (Ant-Man, Jurassic World, Archer) and Nicole Scimeca (Steppenwolf debut).
You meet. You marry. You have kids. That’s the way it always goes. Or is it? What if your story changes? What would it cost? Another Marriage is an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished. Ensemble member Kate Arrington’s playwrighting debut upends time and the typical romantic comedy to explore the liabilities of falling in and out of love.
The creative team includes: Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Mieka van der Ploeg (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy Consultant), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Christian Parker and Jenna Worsham (Dramaturgs), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director),Christine D. Freeburg (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
Tickets: Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2023/24 season featuring two world premieres and three Chicago premieres at steppenwolf.org/myseason. Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also available: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.
Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker.
Tim Hopper, Celeste M. Cooper, Audrey Francis, Ian Barford, Judy Greer, William Petersen, Robert Breuler, and Terry Kinney
Audrey Francis, Glenn Davis, Tim Hopper, Caroline Neff, Ian Barford, Kate Arrington, Terry Kinney, William Petersen, Celeste M. Cooper, and Robert Breuler.
Terry Kinney, William Petersen with Gina Cirone
Paul Fagen and J. Nicole Brooks
Nicole Scimeca and Terry Kinney
Ian Barford, Kate Arrington, Judy Greer, Nicole Scimeca, Caroline Neff, and Terry Kinney
Brooke Flanagan and Glenn Davis
Audrey Francis, Glenn Davis, Tim Hopper, Caroline Neff, Ian Barford, Kate Arrington, Terry Kinney, William Petersen, Celeste (M) Cooper, and Robert Breuler
Steppenwolfa??s in-the round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell
