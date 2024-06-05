Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steppenwolf Theatre Company will conclude its 48th season with the world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road, a comic, cosmic and intimate drama by MacArthur Fellow Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

This new work will play June 13 – July 21, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning ensemble member Laurie Metcalf (The Conners, Three Tall Women – Tony Award) comes home to Steppenwolf, joined by John Drea (Steppenwolf debut),Meighan Gerachis (POTUS, Domesticated) and Micah Stock (Steppenwolf debut, It's Only A Play – Tony Award nomination).

In the outer limits of rural Idaho, the last two estranged members of the Fernsby family tree, a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew, reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father's passing. They now face an uncomfortable and universal question: how do we deal with other people? And is connection more trouble than it’s worth? As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys ­– separated by age and experience – start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story, even if only for a moment.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), John Baker (Dramaturg), Gigi Buffington (Voice and Text Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Comments