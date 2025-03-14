Photos: Idle Muse Theatre Company's THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL, Now Playing Through April 12

The show is now playing through April 12 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater.
Idle Muse Theatre Company's production of Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The School for Scandal, directed by Evan Jackson, is now playing through April 12 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave. See photos from the production.
The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with an additional performance Wednesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $30, $20 for students and seniors, at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.
Welcome to the School for Scandal, a cadre of social elite who invented influencer culture, catfishing and parasocial relationships 300 years before the rise of social media. Idle Muse sends up celebrity society and the idle rich in this fresh cut of Sheridan's boundary-smashing comedy of manners, which first premiered in 1777. At the School for Scandal, it doesn't matter what's being said - as long as you're the one saying it.
Photo Credit: Steven Townshend/Distant Era
Eric Duhon and Erik Schnitger
Elizabeth MacDougald and Cameron Austin Brown
Eric Duhon and Caty Gordon
Cat Evans
Eric Duhon and Elise Soeder
Brian Healy, Ross Compton and Cat Evans
Cameron Austin Brown, Brian Healy and Brooks Whitlock
