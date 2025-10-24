Photos: GODSPELL At Music Theater Works

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Works has released a first look at photos from its new production of Godspell. The production is now running through November 16, 2025, in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd).

The newly released photos capture the show’s energetic ensemble and visually dynamic staging, showcasing the blend of humor, heart, and music that have made Godspell one of the most enduring musicals in the American canon. Set in a modern coffee shop, the production reimagines the Gospel-inspired parables as a story of a fractured community discovering connection through compassion and radical love.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John Michael Tebelak, Godspell weaves together storytelling, improvisation, and beloved pop-rock songs, including “Day by Day,” “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “O Bless the Lord My Soul,” and more.

Directed by Matthew Silar, choreographed by Amanda Hope, and music directed by Justin Kono, this production celebrates Godspell’s enduring message with fresh energy and contemporary spirit.

The cast features Eldon Warner-Soriano as Jesus and Jacob Simon as John the Baptist/Judas, joined by Tafadzwa Diener, Kaitlin Feely, Nicholas Ian, Dani Pike, Connor Ripperger, Concetta Russo, Ben Woods, and others in a talented ensemble.

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

Members of the orchestra and cast in GODSPELL

Maxwell J DeTogne and Jacob Simon

Dani Pike

Eldon Warner-Soriano and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Nicholas Ian and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Dani Pike and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Members of the cast in GODSPELL

Members of the cast of GODSPELL

Members of the orchestra and cast in GODSPELL

Maxwell J DeTogne and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Nicholas Ian and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Tafadzwa Diener and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Jacob Simon and members of the cast in GODSPELL

Tafadzwa Diener, Jacob Simon, Eldon Warner-Soriano and Kaitlin Feely

Kaitlin Feely, Ben Woods, Eldon Warner-Soriano and Maxwell J DeTogne