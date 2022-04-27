Photos: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING, Now Extended at Porchlight Music Theatre

This spring Porchlight Music Theatre is presenting the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening, at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., now playing through June 2, music by Duncan Sheik+, book and lyrics by Steven Sater+ and based on the 1891 German play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind. Porchlight's production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier*, music directed by Justin Akira Kono+, assistant directed by Lorenzo Rush Jr+ and the associate choreographer is Alejandro Fonseca+.

Tickets for Spring Awakening are now on sale starting at $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Set against the backdrop of a repressive and provincial late 19th-century Germany, and based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 play that was immediately banned due to its subject matter, Spring Awakening tells the timeless story of youthful self-discovery and budding sexuality as seen through the eyes of three teenagers. Haunting and provocative, this landmark American musical celebrates a journey from adolescence to adulthood with power, poignancy and passion.

The cast for Spring Awakening includes Ariana Burks*, (Martha); McKinley Carter*, (The Adult Women); Jack DeCesare+, (Melchior); Isis Elizabeth*, (ensemble / US Anna & Thea); Desiree Gonzalez*, (ensemble / US Wendla & Ilse); Ryan Michael Hamman+/^, (ensemble / US Otto & Ernst); Maya Lou Hlava*, (Wendla); Quinn Kelch+, (Moritz); Maddy Kelly*, (Thea); John Marshall Jr.+, (Hanschen); Drew Mitchell+, (ensemble / US Melchior & Georg); Michael Joseph Mitchell+, (The Adult Men); Juwon Tyrel Perry+, (Georg / US Hanschen), Kevin James Sievert+, (ensemble /Otto / US Moritz); Kelan M. Smith+, (Ernst); Sydney Monet Swanson^/*, (ensemble /Anna & US Martha); Tiffany T. Taylor*, (Ilse); Desiree Gonzalez*, (ensemble /US/Wendla and Ilse); Ryan Michael Hamman+/^, (ensemble /US/Otto and Ernst); Genevieve Thiers*, (ensemble /US/The Adult Women) and Anthony Whitaker+/^, (ensemble /US/The Adult Men.)

The Spring Awakening band includes Justin Akira Kono+, piano, Hillary Bayley*, violin/guitar; Sara Morrow*, viola; Lewis Rawlinson+, cello; Owen Cooper+, guitar; Marcel Bonfim+, bass; and Lior Shragg+, drums.