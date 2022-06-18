Photos: First Look at PrideArts' TOMMY ON TOP

TOMMY ON TOP is a laugh out loud bedroom farce about a closeted hunky actor, Tommy Miller, who is about to become the first gay actor to win an Oscar - if he plays his cards right and keeps his queerness at bay. TOMMY ON TOP is by the British playwright Chris Woodley, whose credits include scripts for the long-running BBC series EASTENDERS. PrideArts Artistic Director Jay EspaÃ±o is stage director and set designer.

The TOMMY ON TOP cast includes Ryan Cason as Tommy Miller, the closeted Hollywood heartthrob who is nominated for an Oscar and is a shoo-in to win Best Actor. Theresa Liebhart will be his bibulous sister Molly, and Patrick Gosney will play Tommy's musical theater obsessed stylist boyfriend George. Beth Johnson and Sandra Franco will share the role of the celebrity talent manager Judy, and Blythe Inanna will play the celebrity blogger Kiki Lopez, who is threatening to out Tommy with some incriminating gay photos. Completing the cast is Brian Boller as Eddie, Tommy's Trump-loving Republican gay talent agent who goes berserk when he discovers that Judy is also trying to poach Tommy to be in her roster of stars. Understudies are Caitlin McNichol (Molly), and Michelle Paola Ortiz (Kiki).

The production team for TOMMY ON TOP, in addition to EspaÃ±o as director and scenic designer, includes Johan Gallardo (Costume Design), Maggie Meyer (Lighting Design), Val Gardner (Sound Design), Patty Meier (Props Designer), Dean Hahn (Master Electrician), Jack Mcelroy (Fight Choreography, Assistant Director), Garrett McCann (Intimacy Director), Emily Chen (Stage Manager), and Eleanor VanHouten (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets to TOMMY ON TOP are priced at $35 for regular performances (June 15 through July 17). Seniors and students will receive a $5 discount for regular performances. Tickets are on sale at www.pridearts.org or by phone at 773-857-0222.