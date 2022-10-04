Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES Now Playing at Raven Theatre

Private Lives features Rudy Galvan, Alexis Green, Bradley Halverson, Matthew Martinez Hannon and Emily Tate.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, has opened its 40th Anniversary Season with a fresh take on Noël Coward's iconic 1930 comedy Private Lives, directed by Ian Frank, playing through November 13, 2022 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Single tickets and subscription packages are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, October 3 at 7:30 pm.

Get a first look at photos below!

In this sophisticated and wildly entertaining revival, once-married Elyot and Amanda cross paths on their unexpectedly adjoined honeymoons - same hotel, same resentments, but with new spouses. Sharp words evolve into fresh sparks, followed by an endless roundabout of chaos and romance where enemies become lovers and lovers become fools. This timeless, witty and risqué play follows the ups, downs and all-arounds of passion and betrayal. Are they in it for love... or just for the thrill of it all?

The production team includes Joe Schermoly (Scenic Designer), Gregory Graham (Costume Designer), Becca Jeffords (Lighting Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Bren Coombs (Props Designer), Kristina Fluty (Intimacy/Movement Choreographer), Eva Breneman (Text Coach and Dialect Designer), Catherine Miller (Casting Director, Assistant Director), Lorenzo Blackett (Production Manager), Alan Weusthoff (Technical Director), Liz Gomez (Master Electrician), Finnegan Chu (Assistant Costume Designer), Rose Johnson (Scenic Artist), James Anthony (Stage Manager) and Laine Rogers (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Emily Tate and Rudy Galvan

Rudy Galvan and Emily Tate

Alexis Green and Rudy Galva

Rudy Galvan and Emily Tate

Matthew Martinez Hannon, Emily Tate and Alexis Green

Rudy Galvan and Emily Tate

Alexis Green and Bradley Halverson

Rudy Galvan, Emily Tate, Matthew Martinez Hannon

Emily Tate and Matthew Martinez Hannon

Emily Tate and Rudy Galvan


