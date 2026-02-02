Paramount Theatre Launches Copley Comedy Series At Aurora Stage

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paramount Theatre has announced the launch of the Copley Comedy Series, a new stand-up comedy lineup presented on select Saturday nights at the Copley Theatre. The series will run from February 28 through May 2, featuring nationally acclaimed comedians based in the Chicago area.

The series will be staged in the 165-seat Copley Theatre, located in downtown Aurora across the street from the Paramount Theatre. The program highlights professional stand-up performers who regularly appear at venues including Zanies, the Improv, the Chicago Theatre, Symphony Hall, and on platforms such as HBO and Netflix.

The Copley Comedy Series opens Saturday, February 28, with headliner Tim Walkoe, featuring Paul Farahvar, and hosted by Tim Benker. Lobby doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Additional performances in the series include a March 14 program headlined by Jeanie Doogan with feature Katie Meiners; a March 28 performance headlined by Dwayne Kennedy with feature Mike Preston; an April 18 performance headlined by Vince Maranto with feature Jim McHugh; and a May 2 performance headlined by Brian Hicks with feature Des Mulrooney.

Tickets are priced at $21 when purchased in person, with additional fees applying to phone and online orders. There is no drink minimum. Tickets and additional information are available at ParamountAurora.com, by calling (630) 896-6666, or by visiting the Paramount Theatre box office at 23 E. Galena Boulevard in downtown Aurora.

COPLEY COMEDY SERIES OPENING NIGHT ARTISTS

Tim Walkoe has performed stand-up comedy nationwide and has appeared on television outlets including A&E, HBO, ESPN, Comedy Central, and WGN-TV. He was a Grand Prize winner on ABC’s America’s Funniest People and appeared in a recurring role on Fox’s Murder in Small Town X. Walkoe has also been featured at the Chicago Comedy Festival and the Sundance Film Festival. In addition to comedy, his background includes work as a musician and actor, with concert appearances alongside artists such as Kenny Loggins, Whitney Houston, Elvis Costello, and Emmylou Harris, as well as performances for U.S. military audiences through the Comics on Duty program.

Paul Farahvar is a Chicago-based comedian whose work focuses on observational humor informed by his background as a former trial litigator. After becoming a regular performer at Laugh Factory Chicago, he began touring nationally in 2016, first as a feature and later as a headliner. Farahvar has appeared on NBC’s Chicago Med, released multiple comedy specials in 2023, and was named runner-up for Best Stand-Up Comedian by the Chicago Reader in 2021. He is also the host of the podcast Singles Only! and has used his platform to raise funds for organizations including the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Tim Benker has performed stand-up comedy across the United States and has co-hosted morning radio shows in Las Vegas and Houston. His credits include appearances at Zanies Chicago, The Improv in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, and Catch a Rising Star in Chicago, New York, and Las Vegas. Benker has also developed multimedia comedy productions and performs musical comedy under the alter ego “Lance Vegas.”