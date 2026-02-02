Metropolis Performing Arts Centre And Metropolis Ballroom To Host FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD! Dinner Event

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and Metropolis Ballroom will present Food Glorious Food!, a Dickensian-themed dinner event inspired by Oliver!, on Saturday, February 7. The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Metropolis Ballroom in downtown Arlington Heights.

The themed dinner is designed to complement the concurrent production of Oliver! A Staged Concert at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, which runs through February 8. The evening will include a live performance featuring members of the cast, who will perform selections from the musical during the event.

Hosted at the Metropolis Ballroom, located adjacent to the theatre, the dinner will feature a multi-course menu inspired by traditional English cuisine. The menu includes hors d’oeuvres of individual beef Wellington petit filet mignon with liver pâté and truffles, followed by split pea soup with ham and root vegetables. The main course will feature beef tenderloin medallions with mushroom demi-sauce, garlic mashed red potatoes, and rigatoni primavera served family-style, with a themed dessert to conclude the meal.

Oliver! A Staged Concert is directed by Patrick Tierney and features the 26-piece JAM Orchestra. The production includes musical numbers such as “Consider Yourself” and “Food, Glorious Food.”

Tickets for Food Glorious Food! are available through Eventbrite. Seating is communal.

The Metropolis Ballroom is located at 6 South Vail Avenue in Arlington Heights.