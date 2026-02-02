Chicago Theatre Week 2026 Launches This Week With Productions From Citadel, A Red Orchid, and More

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are on sale for Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets. Chicago Theatre Week 2026 will take place February 5-15, 2026.

Productions participating in Chicago Theatre Week include:

3 Stages of Love — Ghostlight Ensemble at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

A Midsummer Night's Dream — Loyola University Chicago

Admissions — Citadel Theatre

Birds of North America — A Red Orchid Theatre

Black and Highly Flavored: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue — The Second City

Black Cypress Bayou — Definition Theatre Company

Bodies of Matter — Gallum at Harris Theater for Music and Dance

Chicago Cultural Center New Play Residency Readings — Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) at Chicago Cultural Center

Cirque Kalabanté — McAninch Arts Center

Clue: On Stage — Beverly Theatre Guild

Come Back, Little Sheba — American Blues Theater

Così fan tutte — Lyric Opera of Chicago

Dancing Through the Great Migration — South Chicago Dance Theatre at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University

Deep Schwa — iO Theater

Devil's Daughter — iO Theater

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — Lazy Susan Theatre Company at Greenhouse Theater Center

Drunk Shakespeare — Brass Jar Productions at The Lion Theatre

Eureka Day — TimeLine Theatre and Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse

Gangsters! — The Theatre School at DePaul University

Green Corridors — Trap Door Theatre

Harold Night — iO Theater

Harvey — Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure Oratory

Hedda Gabler — Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit

Holiday — Goodman Theatre

Improv the Play — iO Theater

Improvised Shakespeare Chicago — iO Theater

Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

José James with Lizz Wright: Marvin Gaye’s I Want You — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Joyce DiDonato in Emily – No Prisoner Be — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Kitty and the Beanstalk — Lifeline Theatre

Kohl's Cash: TGIF (That's Good Improv Fridays) — iO Theater

La muerte y la doncella — Aguijón Theater

Little Shop of Horrors — Marriott Theatre

Mary Jane — Northlight Theatre

Miss Julie — Court Theatre

Mix at Six: Angel Bat Dawid — Harris Theater of Dance and Music

Morning, Noon, and Night — Shattered Globe Theatre at Theatre Wit

My Life as a Cowboy — Open Space Arts

On Your Feet! — Drury Lane Theatre

PIVOT — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Playback in Love: Based on YOUR True Love Story — Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble

Pot Girls — The Story Theatre at Raven Theatre

Renée Fleming in Recital: Voice of Nature — Lyric Opera of Chicago

Rising Water — Theatre L'Acadie at Facility Theatre

Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical — The Roald Dahl Story Company at The Studebaker Theater

Salome — Lyric Opera House of Chicago

Salonen Conducts La mer — Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Short Shakespeare! Hamlet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Showcase 2026 — New Musicals Chicago at Richard Christiansen Theatre

The 8th Dwarf — Ghostlight Ensemble at Bughouse Theater

The Armando Diaz Experience — iO Theater

The Art of Belonging — CIRCA Pintig — Rizal Center

The Caucasian Chalk Circle — Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University

The Cosmic Underground Show — Cosmic Underground Theater

The Creamboy Show — iO Theater

The Dance of Death — Steppenwolf Theatre Company

The Greatest Night In Show Business : A Play about a night in the life of Judy Garland — HGBIC Productions at The Greenhouse Theater Center

The Hobbit — The Young People's Theatre of Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center

The Kitty and Kellie Show with Don't Quit Productions — The Second City

The Lion King KIDS — Highland Park Players at Heller Nature Center

The Lion in Winter — Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Theater

The Lower Depths — Gwydion Theatre Company at The Chopin Theatre

The Outsider — Oil Lamp Theater

The Pets — Bramble Theatre Company at Bramble Arts Loft

The Rat Pack — The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University

The Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamnet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The Seagull — Red Theater at The Edge Off Broadway

The Second City: Laugh Harder Not Smarter — The Best of The Second City at McAninch Arts Center

Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till — Collaboraction Theatre Company

Top Girls — Raven Theatre Company

Unnecessary Farce — Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center

Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me — NPR & WBEZ at The Studebaker Theater

Whirled News Tonight — iO Theater