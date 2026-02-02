Chicago Theatre Week 2026 Launches This Week With Productions From Citadel, A Red Orchid, and More

Productions include Così fan tutte — Lyric Opera of Chicago; Eureka Day — TimeLine Theatre and Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse and more.
Tickets are on sale for Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets. Chicago Theatre Week 2026 will take place February 5-15, 2026.
3 Stages of Love — Ghostlight Ensemble at Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
A Midsummer Night's Dream — Loyola University Chicago
Admissions — Citadel Theatre
Birds of North America — A Red Orchid Theatre
Black and Highly Flavored: A Black Excellence Comedy Revue — The Second City
Black Cypress Bayou — Definition Theatre Company
Bodies of Matter — Gallum at Harris Theater for Music and Dance
Chicago Cultural Center New Play Residency Readings — Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) at Chicago Cultural Center
Cirque Kalabanté — McAninch Arts Center
Clue: On Stage — Beverly Theatre Guild
Come Back, Little Sheba — American Blues Theater
Così fan tutte — Lyric Opera of Chicago
Dancing Through the Great Migration — South Chicago Dance Theatre at The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University
Deep Schwa — iO Theater
Devil's Daughter — iO Theater
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — Lazy Susan Theatre Company at Greenhouse Theater Center
Drunk Shakespeare — Brass Jar Productions at The Lion Theatre
Eureka Day — TimeLine Theatre and Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse
Gangsters! — The Theatre School at DePaul University
Green Corridors — Trap Door Theatre
Harold Night — iO Theater
Harvey — Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure Oratory
Hedda Gabler — Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit
Holiday — Goodman Theatre
Improv the Play — iO Theater
Improvised Shakespeare Chicago — iO Theater
Jaap van Zweden, Himari & Mozart Jupiter — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
José James with Lizz Wright: Marvin Gaye’s I Want You — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Joyce DiDonato in Emily – No Prisoner Be — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Kitty and the Beanstalk — Lifeline Theatre
Kohl's Cash: TGIF (That's Good Improv Fridays) — iO Theater
La muerte y la doncella — Aguijón Theater
Little Shop of Horrors — Marriott Theatre
Mary Jane — Northlight Theatre
Miss Julie — Court Theatre
Mix at Six: Angel Bat Dawid — Harris Theater of Dance and Music
Morning, Noon, and Night — Shattered Globe Theatre at Theatre Wit
My Life as a Cowboy — Open Space Arts
On Your Feet! — Drury Lane Theatre
PIVOT — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Playback in Love: Based on YOUR True Love Story — Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble
Pot Girls — The Story Theatre at Raven Theatre
Renée Fleming in Recital: Voice of Nature — Lyric Opera of Chicago
Rising Water — Theatre L'Acadie at Facility Theatre
Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical — The Roald Dahl Story Company at The Studebaker Theater
Salome — Lyric Opera House of Chicago
Salonen Conducts La mer — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Short Shakespeare! Hamlet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Showcase 2026 — New Musicals Chicago at Richard Christiansen Theatre
The 8th Dwarf — Ghostlight Ensemble at Bughouse Theater
The Armando Diaz Experience — iO Theater
The Art of Belonging — CIRCA Pintig — Rizal Center
The Caucasian Chalk Circle — Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University
The Cosmic Underground Show — Cosmic Underground Theater
The Creamboy Show — iO Theater
The Dance of Death — Steppenwolf Theatre Company
The Greatest Night In Show Business : A Play about a night in the life of Judy Garland — HGBIC Productions at The Greenhouse Theater Center
The Hobbit — The Young People's Theatre of Chicago at Greenhouse Theater Center
The Kitty and Kellie Show with Don't Quit Productions — The Second City
The Lion King KIDS — Highland Park Players at Heller Nature Center
The Lion in Winter — Parker Players Theater Company at The Barrington Theater
The Lower Depths — Gwydion Theatre Company at The Chopin Theatre
The Outsider — Oil Lamp Theater
The Pets — Bramble Theatre Company at Bramble Arts Loft
The Rat Pack — The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University
The Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamnet — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Seagull — Red Theater at The Edge Off Broadway
The Second City: Laugh Harder Not Smarter — The Best of The Second City at McAninch Arts Center
Trial in the Delta: the Murder of Emmett Till — Collaboraction Theatre Company
Top Girls — Raven Theatre Company
Unnecessary Farce — Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center
Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me — NPR & WBEZ at The Studebaker Theater
Whirled News Tonight — iO Theater
