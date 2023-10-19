Photos: First Look At Teatro ZinZanni's LOVE, CHAOS, & DINNER

Teatro ZinZanni today released new images showcasing all the Love, Chaos, and Dinner of its new production, starring a group of talent at the top of their craft and featuring a gourmet four-course meal included with every seat.

With soaring aerial acrobatics, mystifying magic, and sensational live music performances, Teatro ZinZanni is an experience unlike any other. Single tickets (from $119), group tickets of 10+, and private event reservations are now available at ZinZanni.com/chicago.

The spectacular cast features returning fan favorites including Duo 19, a dynamic trapeze act comprised of Oliver Parkinson and Cassie Cutler, who were last seen in Teatro ZinZanni’s 2021-22 production; basketball juggler extraordinaire Michael Evolution, winner of the 2023 VIVA Fest World Circus Arts Championships; stunning contortionist Ulzii Mergen, who has previously performed thousands of shows with Cirque du Soleil; and aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz. Joining them under the Spiegeltent ZaZou for the first time are stunning vocalist Sa’Rayah, who impressed on NBC’s “The Voice”; award-winning comedian and magician Lucy Darling, Guinness World Record-holder for the longest time holding a lit torch in her mouth and considered one of magic’s most exciting rising stars; Saturday matinee Madame ZinZanni Tina Jenkins Crawley; and Brazilian multidisciplinary artist Danila Bim, who performs her gravity-defying act high above diners’ tables while hanging from her hair!

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience love, chaos, and dinner under the historic Belgian spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with brunch performances on Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $119) available for purchase online at www.ZinZanni.com/Chicago; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.

Photo Credit: Samuel Rose

