Photos: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA and PAGLIACCI at the Lyric Opera of Chicago

Passion, betrayal, and heartbreak blaze across the stage when Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci come to Lyric Opera of Chicago, November 1–23, 2025. Check out all new photos below!

In these iconic works — known together as Cav/Pag — ordinary lives are pushed to the brink, erupting in two of opera’s most unforgettable finales. Music Director Enrique Mazzola conducts this operatic double feature, which is presented in director Elijah Moshinsky’s Lyric production by revival director Peter McClintock.

Yulia Matochkina and SeokJong Baek make radiant Lyric debuts in Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana, joined by Lyric favorite Quinn Kelsey in a story steeped in Sicilian life and song. Kelsey then returns in Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, alongside Russell Thomas — as opera’s most infamous clown, whose laughter conceals the turmoil behind his mask — and returning favorite Gabriella Reyes.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg