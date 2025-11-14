Photos: AMADEUS At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting Peter Shaffer’s AMADEUS, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls, now running through January 11, 2026, in the Ensemble Theater. Below, explore new production photos from Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s AMADEUS, featuring Ian Barford and members of the ensemble.

The production features ensemble members Ian Barford, Robert Breuler, Ora Jones, and Yasen Peyankov, with David Darrow as Mozart and a company that also includes William Dick, Andrés Enriquez, Jodi Gage, Michael Kingston, Aaron Kirby, Greg Komorowski, Jaye Ladymore, Gregory Linington, John Lister, Matt Miles, Aja Singletary, Joey Slotnick, Sawyer Smith, and Erica Stephan.

Set in Vienna amid political maneuvering and artistic rivalry, AMADEUS follows court composer Antonio Salieri as he confronts the disruptive arrival of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose talent and unpredictability alter the balance of power in the emperor’s musical court. The production is part of Steppenwolf’s 50th Anniversary Season and marks Falls’s Steppenwolf directorial debut.

Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis note the return of numerous ensemble members and the scale of the company assembled for this staging. The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Amanda Gladu (costume design), Eric Southern (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), Mikhail Fiksel (music supervision and additional original music), Nick Sandys (movement and fight consultant), Kristina Fluty (intimacy consultant), Kate DeVore (dialect and voice coach), Bryar Barborka and Jonathan L. Green (dramaturgs), Patrick Zakem (creative producer), Tom Pearl (producing director), JC Clementz, CSA (casting), Laura D. Glenn (production stage manager), and Jaclynn Joslin (assistant stage manager).

Performances run through January 11, 2026. Tickets are available now.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow